From the Files, Week of Feb. 10

The Menomonie plant of Nestles Milk Products Inc., has been sold to Sanna Dairies, Inc. according to R.L.Lambert, local manager. He states the transfer of title will be made on April 15. The plant staff, numbering 60, wil be retained by the new owners, but a change will be made in manufactured products. Sanna Dairies, Inc., also operates a plant at Ridgeland, and for some time has had plans to come into the Menomonie area. Nestles purchased the Menomonie plant in 1919 from John Wildi Evaporated Milk Co., founders of the business here, who erected the building. With exception of three years, when the plant was closed, Nestles has continued its operation, making evaporated milk and whole milk powder. Manager Lambert states that he expects to remain in Menomonie through the summer, but he continues his affiliation with Nestles.