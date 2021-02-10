From the Files, Week of Feb. 10

145 Years
Feb. 12, 1876
Sheriff George is after evil-doers. He returned from Fond du Lac last Tuesday with young Hoyt, the horse thief, who some time ago “jumped” his bail and all at once disappeared from the gaze of his bondsmen. He now has comfortable quarters at the brick boarding house owned by the county.
It is very evident that somebody harbors a grudge against the dogs of Menomonie. Fred French’s beautiful pointer-Bob. Bull’s intelligent Newfoundland-Will. Bailey’s bobtail watchdog-Stuffler’s pet of the household- and many more with whose virtues we are unacquainted have recently passed from this life with fresh meat in their mouths and poison in their stomachs.
135 Years
Feb. 13, 1886
Tip-overs and runaways are plenty these days. Carl Wause and Pete Graven took their girls out for a sleigh ride, Sunday evening, in attempting to pass a team near the Home Farm the sleigh upset and rolled them all out into the snow. The horses became unmanageable, broke loose from the sleigh and disappeared down the road. After seeing their passengers were well cared for, the boys started in search of the runaway team which they found about six miles from town, and no serious damage done. It was a longer ride than they expected, but by lively work, they got home about three o’clock in the morning.
125 Years
Feb. 14, 1896
A tremendous windstorm swept over Menomonie and vicinity Monday afternoon and evening, making outdoor exercise very disagreeable. The mighty wind swayed the 125-foot clock tower on the Manual training building so much that the clock stopped and refused to record the flight of time; and about 7 o’clock in the evening, eight rods of sidewalk near Andrew Hanson’s residence on 12th street were lifted bodily and dumped into the middle of the street. It was the nearest approach to a blizzard Menomonie has had for many a year.
Thomas Ross, the tramp who stole a fur overcoat from Sipple Henneman & Quilling’s store was captured in Eau Claire. Pleading guilty before Judge Kelley, of the probate court he was sentenced to six months at Waupun. The fellow claimed to be a broom maker and gave northern Michigan as his home. He is a professional hobo.
100 Years
Feb. 10, 1921
The sale at the H.L. Kyle general store in Downsville, advertised last week, started with a rush and is still going briskly. Great interest was shown in the contest Saturday as to who would haul the largest load of women to the sale.
Ed Eighmy came in from Forest Center between 2 and 3 p.m. with forty-four, but Frank Dix took the lead with fifty-three. This looked like the winner until evening, when Herman Hanson drove in, having rounded up fifty-eight. To Hanson was awarded the $30 cash prize, which was presented to Ora Hillman, whose son underwent an operation in Minneapolis recently. Each woman on the winning sleigh was treated to a handkerchief and candy by the Kyle store.
75 Years
Feb. 13, 1946
The Menomonie plant of Nestles Milk Products Inc., has been sold to Sanna Dairies, Inc. according to R.L.Lambert, local manager. He states the transfer of title will be made on April 15. The plant staff, numbering 60, wil be retained by the new owners, but a change will be made in manufactured products. Sanna Dairies, Inc., also operates a plant at Ridgeland, and for some time has had plans to come into the Menomonie area. Nestles purchased the Menomonie plant in 1919 from John Wildi Evaporated Milk Co., founders of the business here, who erected the building. With exception of three years, when the plant was closed, Nestles has continued its operation, making evaporated milk and whole milk powder. Manager Lambert states that he expects to remain in Menomonie through the summer, but he continues his affiliation with Nestles.
50 Years
Feb. 10, 1971
Dunn League of Women Voters Granted ‘Recognized’ Status.
“With the State League we take pride in adding Dunn County to the roster of recognized Leagues!” So ended the letter received by Mrs. Clifford Gauthier, president of the Dunn County League of Women Voters, from the national president of the organization.
With this letter came notification to the many women who have worked, studied, and spoken on behalf of the Dunn County League, that the 18-month provisional period had been completed.
The letter reported that all phases of League work during the provisional period had been commendable.
With this excellent report the local League, now a recognized organization, looks towards continued community service in the fields of intelligent and well-informed local, state and national government.
25 Years
Feb. 11, 1996
Alert witnesses foiled a robbery at the Walmart store in Menomonie Friday shortly after noon.
Perry Klingman had been walking along Cedar Falls Road when he observed a young man jump over a 15-foot fence at the back of the store. “If you want to buy something from Walmart, you don’t jump over a 15-foot fence,” Klingman said. He alerted security officers inside the store.
At the same time a driver for Northern States Power was traveling past the store when he observed a man throwing merchandise over the fenced-in area of the lawn and garden center at the store. The merchandise was loaded into a pickup truck by another man.
The NSP driver followed the suspects onto Interstate 94 and was able to keep police informed of the direction of travel by radio. Wisconsin State Patrol and Menomonie Police officers apprehended the suspects near County Road Q and I-94. Three suspects were taken into custody and charged with theft.