From the Files, Week of Feb. 17

Hon. J.H. Stout is working out a plan to give to the country residents of Dunn County something of the library advantages which are enjoyed by the citizens of Menomonie. He proposes to purchase books enough to make 16 small libraries of 30 volumes each. Each of these libraries will be put up in a small, substantial and convenient library case which can be locked and transported easily. Each one will have a set of simple records and be so arranged that it can be set up in any community and managed as a circulating library by any intelligent person. A library will probably be sent for a term of four months and will then be exchanged for another, thus giving each community in the county a chance to read all of the books in the course of a few years. Each of these libraries will be free to all who desire to take the books and who will take good care of them.