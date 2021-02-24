From the Files, Week of Feb. 24

125 Years

Feb. 28, 1896

Supt. Jackson of the asylum will remove all hardwood ashes you have to spare. He will furnish cans in which the ashes may be dumped and they will be removed every week. This is a much better way to dispose of surplus ashes than throwing them into the street.

F.A. Vasey, of Louisville, had the misfortune to get caught in the shafting of his feed mill, last Thursday, breaking his left arm and putting the shoulder out of joint. Dr. Read reduced the fracture and he is reported doing well as could be expected under the circumstances. Mr. Vasey says the mill suffered no damage and will continue to grind as usual.

100 Years

Feb. 24, 1921

Norton—During the terrible wind on Wednesday the schoolhouse in the Card district, three miles east of here, caught fire and burned to the ground. The blaze caught about 4:30 p.m., but in what manner no one seems to know. It is reported that the fire started under the floor and on the roof at about the same time and although almost twenty men were on the scene in a short time, the fire was beyond control, and fanned by such s wind soon wrecked the building and caught onto the woodshed, burning that and a supply of dry wood. An insurance of $750 was carried.