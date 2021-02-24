From the Files, Week of Feb. 24

145 Years
Feb. 26, 1876
A.O. Bailey, our enterprising fur dealer, has just completed the shipment of 100,000 Muskrat, 5,000 Mink, 2,000 Fox, 2,000 Skunk, 400 Bear, and a large number of Beaver, Coon, Martin, Fisher and Otter skins. Mr. B ships directly to London and the above lot of furs is intended for the spring sale which takes place the latter part of next month.
We take pleasure in announcing the return of Mrs. H. Brewer, wife of J.W. Brewer, who about a year ago was sent to the Insane Asylum at Madison almost hopelessly insane; but through the kind attention of the attendants and the facilities afforded at the asylum, she is now able to return to her many friends perfectly cured.
135 Years
Feb. 27, 1886
The annual meeting of the stockholders of the Knapp, Stout & Co. Company convened on the 17th inst., and the Board of Directors are still in session. The magnitude of this company, the extent and ramifications of its business, and the care and close scrutiny of the directors over details render their meetings both highly important and interesting.
The Board of Directors elected the following officers for the ensuing year: President-H.L.Stout. Vice President- A. Tainter. Secretary-T.B. Wilson. Treasurer-J.H. Douglass. H.E. Knapp was appointed Assistant Secretary and F.D. Stout, Assistant Treasurer. The only change in officers was the election of H.L. Stout, President, in the palace of John H. Knapp, who had tendered his resignation and declined re-election.
125 Years
Feb. 28, 1896
Supt. Jackson of the asylum will remove all hardwood ashes you have to spare. He will furnish cans in which the ashes may be dumped and they will be removed every week. This is a much better way to dispose of surplus ashes than throwing them into the street.
F.A. Vasey, of Louisville, had the misfortune to get caught in the shafting of his feed mill, last Thursday, breaking his left arm and putting the shoulder out of joint. Dr. Read reduced the fracture and he is reported doing well as could be expected under the circumstances. Mr. Vasey says the mill suffered no damage and will continue to grind as usual.
100 Years
Feb. 24, 1921
Norton—During the terrible wind on Wednesday the schoolhouse in the Card district, three miles east of here, caught fire and burned to the ground. The blaze caught about 4:30 p.m., but in what manner no one seems to know. It is reported that the fire started under the floor and on the roof at about the same time and although almost twenty men were on the scene in a short time, the fire was beyond control, and fanned by such s wind soon wrecked the building and caught onto the woodshed, burning that and a supply of dry wood. An insurance of $750 was carried.
75 Years
Feb. 27, 1946
Pres. Vigerust Calls Meeting To Re-Form Circuit That Discontinued When War Started.
Dunn county’s baseball league that became a casualty when the war broke out, will be re-organized for the 1946 season at a meeting to be held on March 5, at the home of Treas. A.M. Stori on Crescent street, Menomonie. It is understood that the following teams are desirous of gaining membership in the league: Menomonie Eagles, Menomonie Blue Caps, Lakeside Aluminum of Menomonie, Connorsville, Emerald, Ridgeland, Durand, Spring Valley and Colfax. Pres. Anton Vigerust said an attempt will be made to hold the league to an eight-member circuit, same as before the war.
50 Years
Feb. 24, 1971
Truck Stalls On Railroad Right-Of-Way.
County traffic officers had a few anxious moments Monday afternoon when a flatbed semi-truck stalled in the Chicago North Western Railroad right-of-way on CTH BB east of here. Officers were worried that a train might come along before the truck, hauling a 40 ton Northern States Power Co. transformer, could be removed from the tracks. However, a call to the Chicago Noth Western yard in Altoona relieved the officers when they learned the next train due was in two hours.
Officers were called to the scene at 4:45 p.m. when the southbound truck became hung up on the crossing. It took a wrecker from Jack’s Interstate Standard Service and an NSP truck 50 minutes to free the big flatbed, owned by Radandt Trucking, Eau Claire. The driver of the rig was not identified.
25 Years
Feb. 25, 1996
Nancy Martinson, General Manager of local FOX affiliate WEUX FOX 48 announces the completion of a new transmitter and tower facility in Colfax. The tower has been under construction since the fall of 1995, but weather conditions have delayed the completion of the project until now.
The new WEUX FOX 48 tower is 500 feet tall and the new, state-of-the-art transmitter increases WEUX’s power output to 1.5 million watts. This new location, height and power increase has expanded over-the-air viewing of WEUX FOX 48 programming to thousands of additional customers.
The new tower is in close proximity to the tower of television station WQOW, an ABC affiliate. Viewers who can now receive WQOW with an antenna will also be able to receive WEUX FOX 48 without any change in equipment or movement of their antenna.