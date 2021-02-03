From the Files, Week of Feb. 3

Probably the maddest men in Menomonie last Friday were Postmaster McKahan and S.G. Dean, owner of the post office building. On that day a prowling canine sneaked into the office, and after investigating the front room to his satisfaction concluded to go out. And he went—not by the door, but through one of the large panes of the glass front. He evidently considered this a very funny and graceful way of making his exit, for he shortly returned, and before anyone could prevent him, went out through another pane, in precisely the same manner as at first. This was all very pane-ful for Dean as it cost him $9.84 to replace the glass.

The Eau Claire Daily Leader of Jan. 28 says that Gen. M. Smith, who lives at Louisville, in this county, was robbed while on his way home from Eau Claire the previous Monday. Going home in the evening, when near the Cold Spring House he passed two men who asked for a ride. They got in and took a seat behind him. Smith had gone about 80 rods when he heard something snap behind him. He turned and saw a revolver held at his head and one of the men demanded his money. Smith didn’t stop to argue but gave them what money he had: $30. The men then jumped out and Smith went home with a determination never to give another stranger a lift as long as he lived. Eau Claire has the reputation of being a good market for produce, and they can afford to pay farmers a good price, then take it away from them as they leave town.