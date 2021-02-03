From the Files, Week of Feb. 3

145 Years
Feb. 5, 1876
Probably the maddest men in Menomonie last Friday were Postmaster McKahan and S.G. Dean, owner of the post office building. On that day a prowling canine sneaked into the office, and after investigating the front room to his satisfaction concluded to go out. And he went—not by the door, but through one of the large panes of the glass front. He evidently considered this a very funny and graceful way of making his exit, for he shortly returned, and before anyone could prevent him, went out through another pane, in precisely the same manner as at first. This was all very pane-ful for Dean as it cost him $9.84 to replace the glass.
135 Years
Feb. 6, 1886
The Eau Claire Daily Leader of Jan. 28 says that Gen. M. Smith, who lives at Louisville, in this county, was robbed while on his way home from Eau Claire the previous Monday. Going home in the evening, when near the Cold Spring House he passed two men who asked for a ride. They got in and took a seat behind him. Smith had gone about 80 rods when he heard something snap behind him. He turned and saw a revolver held at his head and one of the men demanded his money. Smith didn’t stop to argue but gave them what money he had: $30. The men then jumped out and Smith went home with a determination never to give another stranger a lift as long as he lived. Eau Claire has the reputation of being a good market for produce, and they can afford to pay farmers a good price, then take it away from them as they leave town.
125 Years
Feb. 7, 1896
Judge S.C. Simonds, one of the best-known pioneers of St. Croix County was taken to the poor farm at Hudson. He has held public office in the county most of the time for the past thirty years, having been county clerk, court clerk, probate judge, city superintendent of schools, and postmaster. Mania for speculation unbalanced his mind years ago which led him to squander his earnings in bucket shops and other forms of chance. This frenzy his family interpreted into willful neglect and nonsupport. He has been an object of chance charity among his old neighbors. Some two weeks ago he was taken seriously ill and became a county charge, and now the supervisor of his ward has conveyed him to the poor farm, where he will receive egularly the ordinary comforts of life.
100 Years
Feb. 3, 1921
Kermit Stallman, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Stallman, aged 11 years, fell while sliding on the ice in the schoolyard about 4 p.m. Tuesday, and inflicted a bruise above the left temple which rendered him unconscious and greatly nauseated. He was at once taken to his home, where he responded to the prompt treatment administered and was able to return to school the following morning, though he has no recollection of the accident or of incidents that followed. As repeated warnings have not sufficed to keep children from sliding on these places it would seem advisable to render them safe by sprinkling sand on them, and the same suggestion may apply as well to icy spots on the village walks. Several persons have fallen and received slight injuries within the past few days.
75 Years
Feb. 6, 1946
Forty Houses Now Occupied. Forty of the 50 prefabricated houses granted to Menomonie by the National Housing Authority are now occupied and the other ten will be occupied by families in another week, it was learned from Leland Score, a member of the Menomonie Housing Authority. Ten of the prefabs on Wakanda park drive, North Menomonie, are already occupied and five more will be occupied before the week is over. In all the prefab colony on Wakanda drive numbers 20 houses all of which will be in place and ready for occupancy soon. The 14 prefabs on Fowler school site have been occupied for some time. All of the 16 prefabs assigned to Stout court, on north Broadway, are in place and are occupied.
50 Years
Feb. 3, 1971
A week of Winter Carnival activities begins Sunday at Stout State University with the judging of ice sculptures constructed around the campus. Students in fraternities, sororities and various university organizations are constructing the gigantic works in two categories: humorous and beautiful. Games, contests, entertainment and other activities will fill the week. Contests Monday will include a three-legged race, a dog sled race and a shovel race. On Tuesday students will compete in a snowshoe race relay, a tricycle race and a tug-of-war. Wednesday evening the university community will have an opportunity to meet the queen contestants during a special convocation. Voting for the Winter Carnival Queen will take place the next day. Friday afternoon’s events will center at the Student Union where a pipe-smoking contest, a balloon shaving contest, a liars contest, a banana eating contest and a body painting contest will be held. Activities will culminate Saturday night when the new Winter Carnival queen reigns over the annual Sno-Ball dance.
25 Years
Feb. 4, 1996
Elmwood may end UFO Days. There just aren’t enough people to get the job done.
That’s what Elmwood Area Community Club members have decided.
If there’s not enough “new blood” at the next meeting, Feb. 29, the civic group that sponsors many of the community activities in this Pierce County village may declare themselves inactive for 1996.
The result would be an end to UFO Days, the second-largest event in the county.
The possibility of taking a year off was brought up at the annual meeting on Jan. 25, and members agreed to send out a letter to community residents explaining the situation, then making a decision on Feb. 29.
Becoming inactive would mean an end to all activities sponsored by the Community Club.
The fate of the Community Club for 1996 will be determined at the next scheduled meeting for 1996, which will be held at the Elmwood Auditorium on Feb. 29th at 7:30 p.m. Unless something new develops at this meeting, the Community Club plans to become totally inactive until the next annual meeting in January of 1997, at which time it would decide whether or not to dissolve permanently.