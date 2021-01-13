From the Files, Week of Jan. 13

145 Years
Jan. 15, 1876
The icy condition of the roads last week was probably the cause of more accidents than ever will be recorded. One of the severest that has come to our notice happened to Fred Deidrich, a lad of about sixteen years and a mail carrier on the Menomonie and Durand route. It seems that he was going from Downsville to Weston on horseback, and when about half the distance had been made, his horse slipped and fell upon him in such a manner as to break one of his legs. He was found laying in the road in a helpless condition shortly afterward, by a passing teamster who had him cared for. Dr. Nichols set the broken limb.
135 Years
Jan. 16, 1886
The record of improvements made in this city during the year 1895 shows a substantial growth that exceeds our most sanguine exceptions at the beginning of the year. Figures show an aggregate expenditure in improvements for the past year of $144,070.
The most notable business buildings erected during the past year are the Hotel Royal, John Johnson’s block, and the business buildings of James Grover. J.S. Sipple, Swenson Bros., and Paule & Thines livery. All these buildings are built of brick and add much to the substantial appearance of our business streets.
The development in our brickmaking industry during the past year has been very flattering indeed. The aggregate output of the several yards exceeded ten million-more than double the amount made the previous year.
125 Years
Jan. 17, 1896
The Coffin Box and Lumber Company, located at Irvine, in addition to its other products is about to engage in the manufacture of bushel baskets with a daily output of 800 baskets. They will be elm splint baskets and are expected to supply western and northwestern markets. Heretofore the whole western country has been supplied by factories in Michigan.
A card appears in the Eau Claire Leader signed by George Marshall, Menomonie Wis., advertising for a wife. He claims to be 28 years old and his home is in the state of Washington. We know of no person in town bearing that name though it is possible he may be one of the numerous strangers who have sought shelter here during the past two months.
100 Years
Jan. 13, 1921
Elk Mound—Blaze At Nelson Farm.
Fire, which originated in a summer kitchen where feed is cooked for swine in the wintertime, destroyed the building and also the woodshed and icehouse on the farm of Nels Nelson shortly before noon on Tuesday. Neighbors assisted in fighting the flames which threatened to spread to the residence and at 11:45 the village department was summoned. Four teams were requested and the fire fighting force with others to the number of fifty were at once en route to the farm about two miles east of town. The chemical engine and ladders and pails were not needed as the property was free from danger when additional help arrived.
75 Years
Jan. 16, 1946
Carter’s annual ice harvest is on. Starting last week, ten trucks are moving the big 400-lb. Cakes from the crystal water of Tainter lake at Cedar Falls to their sawdust berth in the mammoth ice houses on Fourth street, a block south of Wilson Avenue. Twenty men are employed in the harvest that will stow away Menomonie’s ice supply for the coming year. It will take about six weeks to finish the job. The ice, that now comes out of the lake in cakes 16 inches thick, is without a flaw and rates this year as super grade.
50 Years
Jan. 13, 1971
Bad Boy Bullinski, the Chicago truck driver, whipped Black Jack Lanza in the best two out of three fall main event of the professional wrestling card here Monday night. It was sponsored by the Phi Sigma Epsilon Fraternity of Stout State University.
Lanza won the first fall, but Bullinski evened the match at a fall apiece with a pin. The referee gave the bout to Bullinski after Lanza had thrown Bad Boy out of the ring.
In the semi-final bout, Nick Bockwinkel rallied to capture the final two falls and defeat Butcher Vachone.
Lars Anderson pinned Kenny Jay in the one fall opening event. Approximately 750 persons attended the event.
25 Years
Jan. 14, 1996
By the time most readers are unfolding their Sunday Dunn County News it will be only a few hours before game time.
The game time. The only game. The only time.
Locally—not since the Menomonie Indian gridders went to Madison to capture the Division II State Football Championship—have fevered football fans had so much to grin about.
The National Football Conference Championship contest played today, will decide whether the Green Bay Packers or the Dallas Cowboys will go to the Super bowl.
Saved from another long winter of great discontent, loyal Packer fans have been rewarded by a glorious successful season.