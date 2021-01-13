From the Files, Week of Jan. 13

145 Years

The icy condition of the roads last week was probably the cause of more accidents than ever will be recorded. One of the severest that has come to our notice happened to Fred Deidrich, a lad of about sixteen years and a mail carrier on the Menomonie and Durand route. It seems that he was going from Downsville to Weston on horseback, and when about half the distance had been made, his horse slipped and fell upon him in such a manner as to break one of his legs. He was found laying in the road in a helpless condition shortly afterward, by a passing teamster who had him cared for. Dr. Nichols set the broken limb.