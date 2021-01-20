From the Files, Week of Jan. 20

145 Years
Jan. 22, 1876
Our young friend George Barwise, Jr., Started out the other day with his new cutter and seven-octave, double-back-action sorrel nag, for a ride on the mill pond. Something frightened the horse and she commenced kicking. The cutter was overturned, spilling George out, and the equine, having it all her own way, left the track and started out across lots of logs and booms, for town. When re-captured, the animal was luckily found to be comparatively uninjured, but the cutter was the sickest looking institution to be found in two counties. George will hereafter go sleigh-riding afoot.
135 Years
Jan. 23, 1886
The item in the News last week setting forth the fact that there is an excellent field in this city for a new bank, we are pleased to note is bearing fruit. It is currently reported that Capt. Andrew Tainter and his son, L.S.Tainter, are arranging to open a banking house at an early day, in the building lately occupied by French’s bank. We understand that Mr. S.B. French has been engaged as cashier. It goes without saying that it will be backed by ample capital and so solid financially that its responsibility will pass unquestioned. We predict for the new bank a large and lucrative business.
125 Years
Jan. 24, 1896
Senator Stout, S.J.Bailey and the writer visited the new Chippewa county insane asylum last Tuesday. We found a handsome brick building of a plan similar to our own asylum and equipped with all the modern improvements. It is heated by steam, lighted by gas, and the water supply comes from the city water works. The asylum has 82 patients and is in charge of Mr. and Mrs. Dickinson, the superintendent and matron. The building was erected by S.J. and D.S. Bailey, of this city, and is one of the best constructed asylums in the state and a credit to the contractors. Mr. John Charles was the supervising architect who also prepared the plan of the institution. It is located on a fine site about two miles from Chippewa Falls.
100 Years
Jan. 20, 1921
Elk Mound- Jan. 19-Friday afternoon about 2:30 the house where Ole Hagen lived alone about two miles west of the village was seen to be on fire, and neighbors who went quickly to the scene found that Mr. Hagen, who is about 75 years of age, had made his escape from the building, though with badly singed hair and eyebrows and burned hands. He was at once taken to the home of William Ludvigson, where he was cared for until his son arrived and took him to his home. The fire evidently originated from the kitchen stove and Mr. Hagen, who was asleep in his bedroom adjoining, had to pass through the flame and smoke-filled room to reach the door. He then rolled in the snow to extinguish the flames. A small quantity of bedding, which was stored in another part of the house, was all that was saved.
75 Years
Jan. 23, 1946
Keep Walks Clean, Says Ordinance
Section 9.08 of the code of general ordinances for the City of Menomonie provides that the owner, agent, occupant or person in charge of any building fronting upon or adjoining any street, and the owner or any vacant lot adjoining any street upon which there is a sidewalk, must clean the sidewalk from snow by 12 o’clock noon of each day after a snowfall, and further provides that where the sidewalk has become icy and the ice cannot be removed that the owner or occupant shall sprinkle the sidewalk with ashes, salt or sand.
This ordinance further provides that in the event the sidewalk’s are not shoveled as required by the ordinance, the city may cause the same to be shoveled, and charge the expense of doing as a special tax to the property adjoining such sidewalk, and have the same placed upon the tax roll and collected in the same manner as other real estate taxes.
Said ordinance further provides that any person who fails to comply with the same may be punished by a fine of not less than $1 and no more than $5, together with the cost of prosecution.,
50 Years
Jan. 20, 1971
Holstein-Friesian Association of America reports that Gold Medal Dam status has been achieved by Dix Mooie Dell Count 4312192, bred and owned by Harry C. and Willis Dix, Dix Farm, Menomonie. This recognition is based on an animal’s ability to transmit outstanding milk production and desirable body conformation.
“Mooie” qualified as a super brood cow on the basis of her lifetime production of 170,601 pounds of milk and 5,937 pounds of butterfat. Production testing and type classification information must be available in order to evaluate cows nominated for this award. The Holstein organization, the largest dairy breed association in the world, registers over a quarter of a million animals each year.
25 Years
Jan. 21, 1996
Bed and Breakfast to open in Menomonie.
Robert and Judy Reuter will open a bed and breakfast at 814 Ninth Ave. in a house they are purchasing from the Rev. Jan Becker. This residence, immediately west of a courthouse parking lot, once housed Sipple Insurance.
Two or three guest rooms will be located in the structure and the Reuters hope to have the facility in operation by mid-May.
Contending that too many old houses in the community are being demolished or not maintained properly, Becker endorsed the intended use of the property as did two neighbors.