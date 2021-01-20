From the Files, Week of Jan. 20

Senator Stout, S.J.Bailey and the writer visited the new Chippewa county insane asylum last Tuesday. We found a handsome brick building of a plan similar to our own asylum and equipped with all the modern improvements. It is heated by steam, lighted by gas, and the water supply comes from the city water works. The asylum has 82 patients and is in charge of Mr. and Mrs. Dickinson, the superintendent and matron. The building was erected by S.J. and D.S. Bailey, of this city, and is one of the best constructed asylums in the state and a credit to the contractors. Mr. John Charles was the supervising architect who also prepared the plan of the institution. It is located on a fine site about two miles from Chippewa Falls.

Elk Mound- Jan. 19-Friday afternoon about 2:30 the house where Ole Hagen lived alone about two miles west of the village was seen to be on fire, and neighbors who went quickly to the scene found that Mr. Hagen, who is about 75 years of age, had made his escape from the building, though with badly singed hair and eyebrows and burned hands. He was at once taken to the home of William Ludvigson, where he was cared for until his son arrived and took him to his home. The fire evidently originated from the kitchen stove and Mr. Hagen, who was asleep in his bedroom adjoining, had to pass through the flame and smoke-filled room to reach the door. He then rolled in the snow to extinguish the flames. A small quantity of bedding, which was stored in another part of the house, was all that was saved.