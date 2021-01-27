From the Files, Week of Jan. 27

For some months past clothes-line thieves have prosecuted their nefarious calling boldly and unhindered in Menomonie; but a night or two ago Lon Wilcox made one of the rascals think he was certainly overtaken by a “section of the day of judgment.” Mr.Wilcox lives in the jail, and at the above mentioned time happened to step to the door just as the prowler was ready to reach for the “biled” shirts, and things. But both parties saw each other at about the same time, and the clothes snatcher instantly concluded to go away from there. A little muscular persuasion on the part of Wilcox, however, induced him to change his mind and pass the remainder of the night in the jail. In the morning the fellow pleaded that he had been drunk and did not realize the magnitude of the crime he had been to the point of committing, and after promising that he would hereafter lead a better life, was allowed to depart.