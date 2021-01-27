From the Files, Week of Jan. 27

145 Years
Jan. 29, 1876
For some months past clothes-line thieves have prosecuted their nefarious calling boldly and unhindered in Menomonie; but a night or two ago Lon Wilcox made one of the rascals think he was certainly overtaken by a “section of the day of judgment.” Mr.Wilcox lives in the jail, and at the above mentioned time happened to step to the door just as the prowler was ready to reach for the “biled” shirts, and things. But both parties saw each other at about the same time, and the clothes snatcher instantly concluded to go away from there. A little muscular persuasion on the part of Wilcox, however, induced him to change his mind and pass the remainder of the night in the jail. In the morning the fellow pleaded that he had been drunk and did not realize the magnitude of the crime he had been to the point of committing, and after promising that he would hereafter lead a better life, was allowed to depart.
135 Years
Jan. 30, 1886
The Ludington Guard has procured an elegant badge which will be bestowed upon the member of the company who shows the greatest proficiency in drill. These prize drills will take place about once in three months and the guardsman who wins it three times in succession becomes its possessor without further contest. The badge is of solid gold and resembles in form a Greek cross. In the center is engraved the figure 3 with “Co. H.” above and “W.N.G.” below. There will be a spirited struggle among the boys and the soldier who wins it will have to attend strictly to business. The fact that after seven years of hard service the writer hereof has received an honorable discharge, removes one dangerous rival from the field. If you don’t believe it ask Captain Brewer.
125 Years
Jan. 31, 1896
A progressive luncheon given by Mr. and Mrs. C.A. Clark, Dr. and Miss Copp, Mr. and Mrs. S.H. Huelett, at the Memorial, Wednesday evening, was one of the pleasantest social functions of the season thus far, the hospitalities of the occasion being enjoyed by about one hundred and fifty guests. For the benefit of the uninitiated we will state that in this particular case three ladies and three gentlemen were seated at each table and after each course in the luncheon the ladies “progressed,” that is, moved to an adjoining table. The Curtis orchestra dispensed sweet music during the banquet and afterwards for dancing which followed. It was a delightful entertainment.
100 Years
Jan. 27, 1921
Elk Mound—Wednesday morning one of the sleighs which is used for transporting the pupils of the school skidded so badly on a turn as they were driving through John G. Johnson’s yard as to upset the covered box with about twenty children turned topsy-turvy and entangled in robes and blankets. Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt and after extricating themselves, many of the children started to walk to school. The horses, which belong to Alvin Meyer and were driven by Gilbert Meyer, started to run with the front bob and were stopped by Mr. Grohn at his home about a mile from the scene of the accident. Mr. Grohn returned with the horses to the Jenson farm and the small damage was temporarily repaired so that many of the children were picked up before they reached the school grounds. No blame is to be attached to anyone as the icy condition of the road at the place caused the accident.
75 Years
Jan. 30, 1946
Gaiety filled room 320 of the Home Economics building of Stout Institute. Thursday, Jan. 24, when the seventh grade class of Menomonie Central entertained their mothers at a party. The girls gave short demonstrations showing their mothers a few of the little things they had learned throughout their quarter of Foods. During the quarter the girls studied simple Breakfasts which included: coca, cereals, oatmeal cookies, egg cookery, muffins, fruits, custards, and chocolate puddings. The girls served oatmeal cookies and coca to their guests. The mothers included: Mrs. Kaunzner, Mrs. Vogtsberger, Mrs. Beguhn, Mrs. Hall, Mrs. Chryst, Mrs. Baker, and Mrs. Price. The girls’ teacher is Miss Uber, a student-teacher at The Stout Institute.
50 Years
Jan. 27, 1971
The Art Center Gallery of Stout State University is offering the public an opportunity to use its facilities and resources in a series of evening seminars on the appreciation and understanding of art. Keith Rasmussen, gallery curator, said the approach to this program will be informal and will deal with the underlying principles of art as an aesthetic form. Sessions will be divided into stylistic areas such as naturalism, expressionism, abstraction and the newer forms of today. This will be done by analyzing what makes up a work of art and how the artist constructs it- the idea and the composition. Colored slides and original works in the permanent collection of the gallery will be used. “Possibly, at the end of the program there might be a trip to a museum to see actual works and to understand the principle of scale,” Rasmussen stated.
25 Years
Jan. 28, 1996
Marion Plaza attracts diners with McDonald’s Express.
In the not too distant past, people would flock to the Hotel Marion. It was the mecca of community activity. Whether Lions Club or Business & Professional Woman’s Club or Rotary Club or Menomonie Woman’s Club, the meeting place was the Hotel Marion. But the more than a century-old building beckoned other groups, too, and perhaps the most famous visitor in recent years was the late John F. Kennedy, who visited the city during one of his early campaigns for president.
Those clubs and groups utilized the two large dining rooms on the north side of the building. A coffee shop was located on the south side of the structure and here community leaders gathered daily to solve not only local, but national, problems.
This flocking to the Hotel Marion was caused by many factors and one of them was healthy and wholesome food. Now proprietors of McDonald’s Express are hoping people will again flock to the building which has been renamed Marion Plaza.
The restaurant, which held its grand opening Jan. 19-22, occupies a portion of the former dining rooms on the north side of the structure and has an entrance off South Broadway.