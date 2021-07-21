From the Files, Week of July 21

100 Years July 21, 1921

Another car plunged over the bank on Depot hill about 2p.m. yesterday and again the occupants miraculously escaped. Mr. and Mrs. J.L. Phillips of Eau Claire went over the west bank when descending the hill just before reaching the second turn. They plunged about thirty feet to the bottom, the decline being steep at this point but not perpendicular as on the south bank. The Ford car, which is owned by J.S. Miller of Eau Claire, was badly damaged, a wheel and axle being broken. Mr. and Mrs. Phillips were both badly shaken as well as cut by the broken windshield. Mr. Phillips was employed by the Singer Sewing Machine company and was delivering a machine in the rear of the runabout. The machine was also badly smashed. Losing control of the steering apparatus is said to be the cause of the accident.

75 Years July 24, 1946

Mrs. Willy Lou Warbelow who is a sister of Mrs. St. Mar Bodette, is enjoying some experiences that will give her ample material to write a book, if she so chooses. Mrs. Warbelow and her husband, both teachers, are conducting a two-room schoolhouse in Shungnak, Alaska, which is 40 miles north of the Arctic circle. In addition to their teaching, they have set up a post office, and a store, and the two are just about the town themselves, surrounded by a limited population of Eskimos of which there are about 30 children who attend school. Most of the Eskimos talk English and the Warbelows use interpreters to carry on conversations and to teach those who cannot. The Bodettes are keeping a scrapbook of letters received from the Warbelows, and already it is over an inch thick, and contains enough material from which a book could be written.