From the Files, Week of July 7

145 Years
July 8, 1876
A sanguinary stabbing case was brought before Heller for adjudication last week. An examination disclosed the fact that John Harms, stabor and Fritz Harms, stabee, were nephew and uncle and residents of the town of Spring Brook. A coolness had long existed between the two and one day last week during an altercation, John took occasion to insert a knife-blade into a tender place in Fritz’s back, very much against that gentleman’s wish and contrary to the peace and dignity of the great State of Wisconsin. However, the affair was settled upon the payment of John of ten dollars and costs of the suit.
135 Years
July 10, 1886
Cole was taken at his word this year and the celebration of the Fourth began July 2nd in earnest, continuing to and including the 5th. On Saturday the day was more generally observed by the business houses of the city, many being closed in the afternoon, while in the evening, large amounts of powder were burned in fireworks, among the finest of the latter being those at the residence of Mr. H.E. Knapp. The festive season was very fittingly closed by a ball Monday evening under the auspices of the Menomonie Firemen.
125 Years
July 10, 1896
Died at Hay River, July 6, Paul Schlough, aged 39. His death was the result of an accident in the woods last winter, which necessitated a delicate and dangerous surgical operation, which was performed at a hospital in Minneapolis. We would advise our afflicted friends in Dunn county to employ home physicians and surgeons, who being where they can personally attend to their patients, would be apt to succeed much better than a doctor living 75 miles away. The funeral took place on Wednesday.
100 Years
July 7, 1921
Moonshine At Colfax. There seems to be an abundance of “moonshine” in Colfax and vicinity. It might be well to ask both state and federal authorities to get on the trail. Where there’s an “effect” there’s invariably a cause. A greater effort should be made to round up the greater of the two evils- the manufacturer. Again the Messenger claims that one trail out of Colfax to an illicit still would end within a few miles. — Colfax Messenger
75 Years
July 10, 1946
An article that covers practically all phases of carpentry has been written by Paul C. Nelson, head of the carpentry department of the Stout Institute, and will be published soon in Encyclopedia Britannica, Jr. This publication is being revised and will be issued in new form soon. Mr. Nelson has furnished a number of illustrations that accompany his article and which will be published in the encyclopedia. He checked his copy and returned the proof to the publishers on Tuesday.
50 Years
July 7, 1971
Mark A. Roell took eighth prize in a list of more than 600 winners in the third annual nationwide Lego “Make a Model” building contest sponsored by the Samsonite Corporation Toy Division. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Roell. His winning model was selected as an original and imaginative creation from thousands of entries in all 50 states. The first prize winner, Kellice Swaggerty, 12, Montclair,N.J. built a “Modern City with Monorail” to land the top spot. For his winning entry, Mark will receive a Lego basic set.
25 Years
July 10, 1996
Construction of the Old 400 Depot Cafe in Miller Junction was scheduled to begin Monday. Ground was broken for the facility last Wednesday afternoon. The Old 400 Depot Cafe will be of railroad design architecture dating from the early 1900s. It will be a close reproduction of the still existing Chicago Northwestern depot now used by Hardy’s Specialty Store for storage. Seating between 125 to 130 and employing 26 to 28 persons, the cafe will serve good quality food at affordable prices. The cafe is scheduled to open sometime in September.
Sofi Doane is the collection manager for the Dunn County Historical Society and can be reached at 715-232-8685.