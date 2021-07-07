From the Files, Week of July 7

145 Years

July 8, 1876

A sanguinary stabbing case was brought before Heller for adjudication last week. An examination disclosed the fact that John Harms, stabor and Fritz Harms, stabee, were nephew and uncle and residents of the town of Spring Brook. A coolness had long existed between the two and one day last week during an altercation, John took occasion to insert a knife-blade into a tender place in Fritz’s back, very much against that gentleman’s wish and contrary to the peace and dignity of the great State of Wisconsin. However, the affair was settled upon the payment of John of ten dollars and costs of the suit.

135 Years

July 10, 1886

Cole was taken at his word this year and the celebration of the Fourth began July 2nd in earnest, continuing to and including the 5th. On Saturday the day was more generally observed by the business houses of the city, many being closed in the afternoon, while in the evening, large amounts of powder were burned in fireworks, among the finest of the latter being those at the residence of Mr. H.E. Knapp. The festive season was very fittingly closed by a ball Monday evening under the auspices of the Menomonie Firemen.

125 Years

