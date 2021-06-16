From the Files, Week of June 16

The directors are making plans to provide two and one-half tons of hamburger, arrangements are made for extra allotments of flour for the bakers so they can make enough buns, an application is made for extra sugar to take care of an estimated 10,000 people, and otherwise, the menu will not be lacking what with potato salad, baked beans, fruits, vegetables and other food. The board is making every effort to cooperate with eating shops to see that they will get enough supplies to take care of the Centennial guests.

50 Years

June 16, 1971

The Chippewa Valley Cat club will present an exhibition of various breeds of cats at the Co-op Shopping Center. The all-day exhibition is being held in recognition of June as National Cat & Kitten Month. Represented will be plain and fancy cats ranging from the familiar farm or working cat to pedigreed show animals valued at $500. The purpose of the exhibit is to promote better care and feeding of all cats as well as to acquaint the public with the various types of locally owned pedigreed cats. Representing the Menomonie area will be Mrs. Gary Lemke and Mrs. Dennis J. Dunn. They have entered their cats in shows in Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Madison and Waterloo Iowa. Mrs. Dunn has been associated with the project since 1963 while Mrs. Lemke has exhibited her animals the past year.