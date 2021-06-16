From the Files, Week of June 16

145 Years
June 17, 1876
John H. Knapp, Esq., is putting up a building 34x50 feet in size to be used for a greenhouse, an office, a room for his gardener, and a tool room. The greenhouse is 20x50, heated by a furnace, the heat transmitted by hot water circulation in pipes. Mr. Knapp will have a miniature Florida even in this frigid northern climate.
135 Years
June 19, 1886
Mr. P.G. Hannemeyer has rented the Menomonie House and will take possession next Monday. He is a landlord of long experience, having built the old Merchants Hotel in this city, which he managed for several years. The hotel was recently newly furnished throughout and there is every convenience afforded for the comfort of guests. The rates under the new management will be from $1.00 to $1.50 per day. Arrangements have been made with Paule & Thines for stable accommodations.
125 Years
June 19, 1896
H.S. Massee, proprietor of the Church Street Dairy, in response to popular demand, has decided to engage in the manufacture of ice cream and is now prepared to take orders for the same. This delectable product will be delivered in bulk or in bricks and flavored to suit the customer.
Henry Wiseman and Carl Messerly have opened a cheese factory in the town of Sheridan for the manufacture of Swiss and brickstein cheese. Its quality is excellent and will compare in flavor with the best domestic cheese. The factory has a daily capacity of about 200 pounds.
100 Years
June 16, 1921
Meridean is to be chosen for a site for a pickle factory. The Fame Canning Co. has commenced building on their new plant which is to be a building 60x100 feet. They will be equipped to manufacture all kinds of pickles.
Norton- This community has been greatly depressed by three recent fatalities, the drowning of Arthur Jenson and Joseph Halvorson in the Red Cedar river Sunday and the injury of Mrs. Theodore Moe at the Main street crossing on the Soo line in Colfax Thursday, from which she died in Chippewa Falls Monday. Mrs. Moe resided on a farm here for many years. Her farm home is between the homes of the lads who lost their lives Sunday, the three places being divided by roads only.
75 Years
June 19, 1946
There will be no shortage of food in Menomonie during the Centennial celebration and visitors will be able to eat when they visit the city to attend the big event, it was announced following a meeting of the board of directors of Menomonie Centennial, Inc.
The directors are making plans to provide two and one-half tons of hamburger, arrangements are made for extra allotments of flour for the bakers so they can make enough buns, an application is made for extra sugar to take care of an estimated 10,000 people, and otherwise, the menu will not be lacking what with potato salad, baked beans, fruits, vegetables and other food. The board is making every effort to cooperate with eating shops to see that they will get enough supplies to take care of the Centennial guests.
50 Years
June 16, 1971
The Chippewa Valley Cat club will present an exhibition of various breeds of cats at the Co-op Shopping Center. The all-day exhibition is being held in recognition of June as National Cat & Kitten Month. Represented will be plain and fancy cats ranging from the familiar farm or working cat to pedigreed show animals valued at $500. The purpose of the exhibit is to promote better care and feeding of all cats as well as to acquaint the public with the various types of locally owned pedigreed cats. Representing the Menomonie area will be Mrs. Gary Lemke and Mrs. Dennis J. Dunn. They have entered their cats in shows in Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Madison and Waterloo Iowa. Mrs. Dunn has been associated with the project since 1963 while Mrs. Lemke has exhibited her animals the past year.
25 Years
June 16, 1996
Two historic bridges in Dunn County will be taken down this summer to be replaced by new structures.
The Meadow Hill Bridge in Menomonie faces removal and funding was recently approved for a new bridge over the Red Cedar River on County Hwy. Y. Governor Tommy Thompson recently signed a $513,292 contract with Lunda Construction of Black River Falls to construct a 28-foot wide concrete girder bridge.
The existing 20 foot wide, single-span, steel truss bridge is on the National Register of Historic Places. The architecture of the bridge will be documented with photographs before it is removed.
County Y will also be improved in the area where it intersects with the Red Cedar State Trail. The work will improve the view trail users have of traffic as they approach the intersection. The federal government will fund 80 percent of the costs with Dunn County paying the balance.
