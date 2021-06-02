From the Files, Week of June 2

145 Years

June 3, 1876

Certain things have transpired since the burning of Chas. Lord’s hotel, at the depot, that have made it evident the fire was caused not so much by accident as by design. There was a heavy insurance on the property and suspicions were at once raised that there was an element of “crookedness” in the transaction.

One James Hagan was arrested, as connected with the affair, and, we understand, has admitted that he set fire to the building. He was hired to do the job by another party who was engaged for the business by the owner himself. A warrant was issued for Mr. Lord, but he received timely warning, and, barely eluding the officers, fled to parts unknown

135 Years

June 5, 1886

Mr. Wm. Schaaf, one of Eau Galle’s thrifty, well-to-do farmers, made the News a friendly call Monday. Mr. S. served his country faithfully as a soldier during the war, was taken prisoner at the first battle of Shiloh spent nine months in rebel prisons; and is richly entitled to enjoy the peace and comfort he has so well earned.

125 Years

June 5, 1896