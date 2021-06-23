From the Files, Week of June 23

145 Years

June 24, 1876

The Knapp, Stout & Co.’s pond is in a most crowded condition in the way of logs that was ever known on the authority of that venerable individual, the “oldest inhabitant.” The “sorters” at the head of the pond are sending the medium-sized logs through to Downsville and turning the large and long logs aside into the old river channel near the cemetery. There are now upward of 200 acres closely covered with logs. There appears to be a good crop.

135 Years

June 26, 1886

John T. Long, Jr., a photographer of this city, has invented an automatic photo washer to facilitate the washing of photographic prints. By a very ingenious device, the pan or tray in which the prints are placed for washing is made to rock back and forth by the action of the water. The prints can be put in the pan, the water turned on and no further attention is required as the simple machine does its work with the utmost regularity and precision. It certainly looks as if Mr. Long has produced a labor-saving invention, the value and utility of which photographers will not be slow to recognize. He has made an application for a patent.

125 Years

June 26, 1896