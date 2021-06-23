From the Files, Week of June 23

145 Years
June 24, 1876
The Knapp, Stout & Co.’s pond is in a most crowded condition in the way of logs that was ever known on the authority of that venerable individual, the “oldest inhabitant.” The “sorters” at the head of the pond are sending the medium-sized logs through to Downsville and turning the large and long logs aside into the old river channel near the cemetery. There are now upward of 200 acres closely covered with logs. There appears to be a good crop.
135 Years
June 26, 1886
John T. Long, Jr., a photographer of this city, has invented an automatic photo washer to facilitate the washing of photographic prints. By a very ingenious device, the pan or tray in which the prints are placed for washing is made to rock back and forth by the action of the water. The prints can be put in the pan, the water turned on and no further attention is required as the simple machine does its work with the utmost regularity and precision. It certainly looks as if Mr. Long has produced a labor-saving invention, the value and utility of which photographers will not be slow to recognize. He has made an application for a patent.
125 Years
June 26, 1896
Wm. Rogers, who was in jail awaiting trial on a charge of burglarizing A.H. Johnson’s store several weeks ago, escaped last Sunday night about 9 o’clock and has not since been apprehended. Sheriff Howison was in the barn at the time. One of his family members saw Rogers as he passed out of the jail and the alarm was at once given, but not until the fellow had reached the dark grove east of town and was lost in its dense shadows. The escape was effected by unlocking what is known as the “cage: door, which opens into the public hallway of the jail. How the key was obtained is unknown. A vigorous search was instituted but without result, and the man is still at large.
100 Years
June 23, 1921
Riverside Park was the camping ground Sunday night for a citizen of Georgia and his wife, who are touring from that state to Los Angeles, Cal. They are former residents of Kentucky, and being lifelong southerners are charmed by their experiences in the North. They have been on the road since May 12 and have been making a leisurely journey through Wisconsin, which they like best of all. They found Riverside park an ideal camping place with everything at hand for their needs, being especially delighted with the clear, cold water from the park well. They learned of this camping place through a handbook of the Milwaukee Journal.
75 Years
June 26, 1946
A great, great grandmother exhibit of old-time relics, that is both valuable and interesting from a historical standpoint, is being shown by the Girl Scouts at the G.W. La Pointe residence, as a preview to the Menomonie Centennial celebration. The La Pointe home is on the same site, the same foundation as was the home of the late Capt. William Wilson. After Capt. Wilson lived on that site, he was followed by the late Sen. and Mrs. James H Stout, and now the third generation of the family, Mr. and Mrs. G.W. La Pointe live there. The fiftieth anniversary of Knapp, Stout & Company was held on the site of the La Pointe residence. Some of the decorations that were used on that fiftieth anniversary are now being used at the La Pointe home to decorate for the great, great grandmother exhibit.
50 Years
June 23, 1971
A five-man Green Thumb crew completed a five-month stint at the Caddie Woodlawn Memorial Park last Thursday. During this time the crew built a split rail fence which separates the parking area from the front yard of the Caddie Woodlawn house. The men added a back porch to the north side of the house and varnished the floor of the southeast room which will be the first to be renovated. The crew also constructed a foundation for an old log smokehouse built in 1850. Donated lilac bushes were planted near the house. About 1,000 visitors have signed the guest register at the park since the beginning of May.
25 Years
June 23, 1996
It will be dry at the Dunn County Fair this year. The Dunn County Board of Supervisors were not predicting the weather at their meeting, but they did narrowly vote against permitting the sale of beer at the designated grandstand events at the 1996 Dunn County Fair. Supervisor Marvin Saxton said beer sales will boost the income of the fair and there will be security present near the fenced-in area where the beer is sold.
Supervisor Keith Sommerfield said permitting beer sales is inconsistent with other county policy, citing the board has commended the sheriff on numerous occasions for the D.A.R.E. program. Sommerfield also pointed out that the beer sales last year provided a profit of only $784. Supervisor Steve Rasmussen added “This is a youth-oriented fair; it’s time to take a stand. On a roll call vote, the resolution to allow the sale of beer failed 12 to 14 with three supervisors absent.
Sofi Doane is the collection manager for the Dunn County Historical Society and can be reached at 715-232-8685.