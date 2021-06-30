From the Files, Week of June 30

July 3, 1896

Mr. Joseph B. Kendall of Rochester, Minn., was in town Thursday. Thirty-five years ago he was a resident of Menomonie and worked for the Knapp, Stout & Co. When war broke out in 1861 Mr. Kendall enlisted in old Co. K, 5th Wisconsin Inf. under Capt. Wm. Evans. At the second battle of Fredericksburg he lost a leg and was obliged to retire from the service. Since the war, he has lived in Minnesota and while attending the Republican state convention at St. Paul, this week, he decided to run down to Menomonie and take a look at the town that was his home a generation ago.

100 Years

June 30, 1921

Boyceville- The little daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ed. Smith, living about half a mile south of town, was badly bruised when she was thrown from a buggy as the horse was frightened by a cat. The little girl and her brother were sitting in the buggy waiting for their parents. Their mother was standing close by watching the horse. But as a cat jumped out from the grass in front of the horse, she could not get the lines in time to prevent the horse from getting away. The little boy was thrown out first but escaped uninjured. As the little girl was thrown out into a rubbish pile she was badly bruised. Dr. McCarty of Knapp was called at once and reported no bones broken. At this writing, the little girl is some better.