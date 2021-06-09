From the Files, Week of June 9

145 Years
June 10, 1876
Mr. H.E. Knapp, who recently returned from St. Louis, informs us that Knapp, Stout & Co., refuse to accept the new steamboat which has been building in that city for them, for the reason that, upon trial it drew several inches more water than the contract called for. As the boat was intended to ply upon the Chippewa River, an extra inch draft is of the utmost importance when the river is “flat.” The manufacturers ask $20,000 for the craft.
135 Years
June 12, 1886
The assignee sale of Mr. French’s 17 5/3 acres of land at the head of Main street, last Saturday was sharply contested, and the price run up to $2,990- N. Burch being the purchaser. When platted, the tract makes an even seven blocks or fifty-six lots, which we understand the purchaser has already placed upon the market.-The location is among the most desirable now remaining unoccupied in the city, and there is little doubt Mr. Burch will realize a handsome profit on his investment.
125 Years
June 12, 1896
About four months ago Christ. Christian, an employee of The Knapp, Stout & Co. Company, and whose parents reside in this city, had his leg broken while at work in the pinery. The fracture was reduced by a Rice Lake surgeon, but the bone did not knit. Recently he was brought to this city, and last Saturday it was deemed necessary to remove a portion of the thigh bone. The operation was successfully performed by Drs. Read and Heising, but the patient died two hours afterward. The funeral took place on Monday.
100 Years
June 9, 1921
The severest rainfall experienced in Dunn County in many years fell May 30.
In Menomonie the rain fell in torrents but not as hard here as in some places in the county. In the Waneka district the fields looked like lakes and in some places the roads were badly flooded.
West of the city conditions were worse. Travelers on highway No. 12 found the roads impassable between Roberts and Baldwin. Strings of cars were abandoned temporarily, in some places the water being above the running boards. In many cornfields in the district the seed was washed out and the fields had to be replanted.
The roads dried up quickly and were usable the next day, the scores of stalled cars being reclaimed.
75 Years
June 12, 1946
Poison In Water, So Lakeview Beach Is Closed.
Because the water at the Lakeview (Red Boathouse) beach is apparently contaminated with some kind of poison that has caused swimmers to break out with a rash, that beach will be kept closed, until the results of water tests have been received from Madison, according to Loren Jaeger, recreation director. So far as the water at Wakanda Park Beach is concerned, Jaeger said, that water is suited for swimming and no poison appears to be in that water. Jaeger said an announcement on the beaches will be given in Friday’s Shopper.
50 Years
June 9, 1971
Lake Menomin muskies! Has a good sound to it, doesn’t it? It seems like the critters like the area. They sure make an effort to be there. Hardly a week goes by that someone doesn’t report catching one. There dandies too, the largest reported so far this year went 17 pounds. Several have already been taken during this yet very young fishing season. Those that have been reported are of course all over 30 inches long, which is the legal size limit. How many have been taken under 30 inches in length and mistaken for northern pike no one knows. And also, perhaps several over 30 inches have been taken and mistaken for northerns.
25 Years
June 9, 1996
Colfax dam coming down. The Village will receive a $172,330 state grant to remove the dam on 18-Mile Creek.
The grant is one of 13 awarded this year under the Wisconsin Dam Maintenance, Repair, Modification, Abandonment and Removal Aid program by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The amount represents half of the estimated project cost of $344,660.
Village voters chose the cheapest of several alternatives on removing or repairing the dam in a referendum earlier, and the option chosen was listed at $202,000. Clerk John Jahe submitted the grant for a more expensive alternative, according to Village President Gail Svee, in order to allow for cost sharing in case the project went over that amount. “Anything we don’t use remains with the state,” Svee said.
Sofi Doane is the collection manager for the Dunn County Historical Society and can be reached at 715-232-8685.