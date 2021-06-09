From the Files, Week of June 9

50 Years

June 9, 1971

Lake Menomin muskies! Has a good sound to it, doesn’t it? It seems like the critters like the area. They sure make an effort to be there. Hardly a week goes by that someone doesn’t report catching one. There dandies too, the largest reported so far this year went 17 pounds. Several have already been taken during this yet very young fishing season. Those that have been reported are of course all over 30 inches long, which is the legal size limit. How many have been taken under 30 inches in length and mistaken for northern pike no one knows. And also, perhaps several over 30 inches have been taken and mistaken for northerns.