From the Files, Week of March 10

145 Years

March 11, 1876

Messrs. Edwards & Son, have completed the job of placing a new heating apparatus in the court house. The office of the District Attorney and County Judge and the entire second story may now be warmed with hot air furnaces.

Harrington Bros. have just completed and are now occupying one of the best and most substantial -if not the finest store building in Dunn County. It is a stone structure, 27x64 feet, two stories in height, with a cellar the full size of the building, and will be used exclusively for the mercantile business. Mr. N.P. Daniels did the mason work and Huber & Schoeing, of Menomonie, the carpenter work. When we were there Mr. George Harrington was in charge- Edwin was in Chicago, purchasing goods- and John had left some time before on a journey to the West Indies, for his health.

135 Years

March 13, 1886