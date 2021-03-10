From the Files, Week of March 10

145 Years
March 11, 1876
Messrs. Edwards & Son, have completed the job of placing a new heating apparatus in the court house. The office of the District Attorney and County Judge and the entire second story may now be warmed with hot air furnaces.
Harrington Bros. have just completed and are now occupying one of the best and most substantial -if not the finest store building in Dunn County. It is a stone structure, 27x64 feet, two stories in height, with a cellar the full size of the building, and will be used exclusively for the mercantile business. Mr. N.P. Daniels did the mason work and Huber & Schoeing, of Menomonie, the carpenter work. When we were there Mr. George Harrington was in charge- Edwin was in Chicago, purchasing goods- and John had left some time before on a journey to the West Indies, for his health.
135 Years
March 13, 1886
No social event of greater interest in many respects has occurred in our city than the reception, banquet and ball given in honor of the opening of the new Hotel Royal last Thursday evening. It was the occasion of a large and brilliant gathering of people from abroad and at home, and marked an epoch in the growth and development of our city worthy of special notice. Menomonie had, for many years, felt the want of a first-class hotel, and when through the energy and enterprise of several of our citizens the Royal was built it became an object of pride to the residents of the city, and was no doubt gratifying to the traveling public.
This appreciation was shown by the large attendance at the opening festivities, and also in substantial tokens of encouragement and good will extended by a large number of invited friends who were not able to be present.
125 Years
March 13, 1896
Thieves attempted to enter the house of P.S.Kirkland on Twelfth Street last Friday night. Mr. Kirkland heard them trying to open a rear door and made a dash through the front door hoping to take them by surprise. There were two, and one being on the lookout, gave warning, and both lit out across lots to Broadway with Kirkland in hot pursuit. The rascals soon separated, one taking Elizabeth street and the other Broadway. Kirkland followed the latter and was rapidly overhauling his victim near the bridge across Gallaway creek, when he missed his footing and fell, which gave the fleeting man such a start that further pursuit was abandoned. A dose of cold lead will prove an admirable remedy for these despicable house-breakers.
100 Years
March 10, 1921
Elk Mound- The Ill And Injured.
Woodrow Christopher, a first-grader in the school here, was standing in a swing during the noon hour Monday when his foot slipped and he fell to the ground, receiving a small cut on the back of his head from the swingboard. The wound bled so copiously that the lad was taken to the office of Dr. Bingham, who closed the wound with a stitch and stopped the flow of blood. The little fellow has suffered no further inconveniences but has had a week’s vacation as a precautionary measure.
B. Johnson is taking an enforced vacation from work on the section on account of an injury to his thumb, which was bruised about three weeks ago and has developed infection.
H. Campbell is still feeling the effects from the infection from the poison sumac in his hands and arms. He came in contact with the shrub while working in a swamp lot.
75 Years
March 13, 1946
Fire of undetermined origin shortly after noon on Sunday completely destroyed the large dwelling house on the Elk Lake Farm, Town of Spring Brook.
Occupants of the house were members of the Richard Brackett family who operate the farm.
Some of the furniture and furnishings on the first floor were saved but nothing on the upper floor was saved.
A crew of firemen from Menomonie, fire fighters from Elk Mound, and volunteers from the countryside, worked fast to save other buildings that would have burned had it not been for the efforts of these volunteers.
A northwest wind, and a west wind at times, fanned the flames in the direction of the other buildings. Using hand pumps, and water from the farm’s water system, the volunteers kept the adjoining buildings soaked and prevented an outburst of fire beyond the house.
The fire was discovered shortly after noon when one of the Brackett children smelled smoke and went upstairs to find the place in flames. Home at the time were the three Brackett children and the maid. Mr. and Mrs. Brackett were on their way home and arrived in time to see the house destroyed by flames.
Elk Lake farm was formerly known as the E.C. Jacobs farm. The house was one of the oldest if not the oldest in the Waneka area, and, according to estimates, a part of it was at least 100 years old.
50 Years
March 10, 1971
Green Thumb workers are already actively engaged in preparing the Caddie Woodlawn Memorial Park for the spring and summer season ahead. At the present time they are working on renovating the interior walls of the house. When weather permits, they will place roofs over the front and side stoops of the house, re-seed the grounds, erect a rail fence, and continue working on other projects already begun.
Preliminary plans have already been made to present the “Caddie Woodlawn” play during the Fourth of July weekend, and the preceding weekend. To assure the success of the play, workers are urgently needed for costuming and stagecraft.
Anyone who would enjoy working on these committees is encouraged to volunteer to any of the planning committee members, who include Al Baldus, John Russell, Stanley Borm, Milo Olson, Mrs. Agnes Kyle, Mrs. Lloyd Eiseth, Mrs. Jean O’Neill, and Mr. and Mrs. V.K. Sherburne.
25 Years
March 10, 1996
The Girl Scouts are celebrating Girl Scout Week. March 12 is the 84th Anniversary of Girl Scouting in the United States. It was on that day, 84 years ago, when founder Juliette Gordon Low gathered 18 girls together in Savannah, Georgia for the first Girl Scout meeting. Low proclaimed “I’ve got something for the girls of Savannah and all America and all the world and we’re going to start it tonight.” Since its beginning, the Girl Scouts has served as an organization that encourages girls to develop their full potential and build self-esteem.
