From the Files, Week of March 17

Menomonie experienced its second ‘nylon rush’ Tuesday morning at the local Montgomery Ward store when an estimated crowd of 800 people stood in line to purchase 500 pair of nylons that were advertised for sale. Of course all who formed in line could not make purchases because the supply gave out before the end of the line could get to the nylon counter. Though the Ward doors didn’t swing open for business until 9 o’clock, nylon seekers started to form a line in front of the store at 8 o’clock. According to Store Mgr. Don Holley, the 500 pair of nylons went on sale at 9 o’clock, and an hour and a half later the supply was exhausted. The ‘nylon line’ held fast to get to the counter, where there was a limit of one pair to a customer. It was an orderly line, from all reports received. No damage was done to the store, and no one was crushed to death, although two women in the line fainted. One woman suffered an injured hand when she was pushed through the door.