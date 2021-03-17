From the Files, Week of March 17

145 Years
March 18, 1876
County Clerk Landon has something to say to town clerks concerning the Poor Farm, in another column. It is proper to state that this submission of the question as to whether we shall have a county poor farm, to a popular vote, will have no binding force whichever way it is decided. That must be settled by the county board. The intention of the county board in ordering the vote was merely to get a direct expression from the people in order that there may be no mistake made hereafter in the matter.
On Saturday, the 25th inst., will occur an annular eclipse of the sun, visible from these parts. Get ready your smoked glasses.
135 Years
March 20, 1886
The drug store of George Tonnar, with almost its entire contents, was destroyed by fire Sunday afternoon. Mr. Tonnar left the store about an hour before and went to the Hotel Royal on an errand. On his return he saw through the glass front a dense smoke inside the store, and gave the alarm.
As the drug store was a wooden building and flanked each side by wooden structures less than two feet from it, the entire row was a veritable fire trap and its salvation appeared impossible. No better trial of the efficiency of the fire department could be desired and the way the boys rallied and went for that fire showed that they fully appreciated the situation.
Mr. Tonnar is undecided in regard to his future course. It is doubtful if he rebuilds on the old site, not deeming it a good investment to sandwich a brick building between two wooden ones. If he can secure another location that suits him he will probably rebuild without delay.
125 Years
March 20, 1896
The books for the Dunn county circulating library have arrived in Menomonie and will be ready for distribution so soon as cases can be manufactured. The eagerness with which different communities are awaiting the coming of the books is manifested by many letters of inquiry received by Senator Stout and by his receipt from at least one neighborhood of the dollar required as a guaranty of good faith on filing application for books. It is expected that F.A. Huchins will be in Dunn county next week to supervise the final distribution of books.
100 Years
March 17, 1921
The March term of Circuit court opened Monday morning with Judge George Thompspn on the bench and will probably close today, many of the cases being settled or continued. During much of the time the courtroom has been greatly crowded, a visiting attorney remarking that he concluded there must be a great amount of unemployment in the city. Another and more plausible explanation was that there were many divorce cases on the calendar with a fair prospect of some “sensational” testimony being brought out. At times the chamber was thronged to the door and even young women stood outside the threshold striving to peer over the heads of the onlookers.
75 Years
March 20, 1946
Menomonie experienced its second ‘nylon rush’ Tuesday morning at the local Montgomery Ward store when an estimated crowd of 800 people stood in line to purchase 500 pair of nylons that were advertised for sale. Of course all who formed in line could not make purchases because the supply gave out before the end of the line could get to the nylon counter. Though the Ward doors didn’t swing open for business until 9 o’clock, nylon seekers started to form a line in front of the store at 8 o’clock. According to Store Mgr. Don Holley, the 500 pair of nylons went on sale at 9 o’clock, and an hour and a half later the supply was exhausted. The ‘nylon line’ held fast to get to the counter, where there was a limit of one pair to a customer. It was an orderly line, from all reports received. No damage was done to the store, and no one was crushed to death, although two women in the line fainted. One woman suffered an injured hand when she was pushed through the door.
50 Years
March 17, 1971
Many southern Wisconsin residents will recognize the name Fazio in connection with fine restaurants and nightclubs in the Milwaukee area. Eighteen year old Tony Fazio Jr., is not quite so well known in northern Wisconsin, but his submarine shop in downtown Menomonie may soon give him the same claim to fame.
Fazio is a freshman from Milwaukee majoring in hotel and restaurant management at Stout State University. Last fall he decided to get some practical experience in his future profession and earn some money to help pay for his education. With a few savings, some understanding distributors, a little advice from his father and a Stout instructor, and lots of ambition, Fazio opened the doors to the Sub-Way Submarine Shop.
Now with seven part-time employees, he sells over 1,200 sandwiches a week to Stout students and Menomonie residents.
The sandwich operation is centered in a tiny shop about a block from campus in what was once a barber shop. Sandwiches are prepared in front of a display window to titillate the appetites of passers by and “to show that we’re not using a lot of junk in our sandwiches.”
The business end of the shop is handled out of Fazio’s dormitory room where he set up a small office.
25 Years
March 17, 1996
Mother, daughter to discuss lives of 19th century women.
“Petticoat Power in the Pinery-Those Mighty Dunn County Women” is the subject of Pre-Concert Comments at the Mabel Tainter on Friday, March 22, prior to the Linda Russell performance. Local historian Lou Russell (Linda’s mother) takes a look at some of the women who helped shape Dunn County from the mid-1800s to the turn of the century. Some are well known, others unknown but each contributed to the fabric of early Dunn County in her own way. All have their own stories to tell and most are not found in any history books. Some of the women she discusses include Orpha Ranney, Eliza Wilson, Bertha Tainter and Valerie Knapp. The lecture is in the Bertha Tainter Room and is free to Linda Russell performance ticket holders.
Sofi Doane is the collection manager for the Dunn County Historical Society and can be reached at 715-232-8685.