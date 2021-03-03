From the Files, Week of March 3

125 Years

The St. Paul papers of March 4 described in detail the misfortune that befell Miss W.B. Evans, the Menomonie milliner, in the loss of her pocket-book containing $325, in the saintly city on that date. Miss Evans, according to the recital, was in St. Paul for the purpose of purchasing her spring stock of millinery, and received while there, from her brother, a farmer at Exile, Wis, the sum of $325 to pay for the goods. The money was placed in a pocket-book which in turn was deposited in a reticule carried by the lady. Upon returning to her hotel from a trip on the streetcars the loss was discovered and no clue has since been found of the missing wealth. Inquiry at Miss Evan’s store on Main street disclosed no particulars additional to the above.