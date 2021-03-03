From the Files, Week of March 3

145 Years
March 4, 1876
The big omnibus of the City Livery met with a bad accident Monday evening. While turning the corner at Mr. Lucas’ residence the driver failed to make a large enough circuit, and as a consequence, ran astride the hitching post, and broke one of the runners. The bus was filled with merry maskers on their way to the leap year party at Concert Hall, and as they were obligated to walk the rest of the distance, the spectacle presented by twelve or fourteen flimsily and grotesquely appareled individuals slowly picking their way through the deep snow would have been comical had it not been so sadly sorrowful.
135 Years
March 6, 1886
There are doubtless very few people in Dunn county who are aware of the annual expense the county is required to pay for the care and support of the insane and the poor persons who are a county charge. Through the courtesy of W.H. Landon, county clerk, we are enabled to place the details before the taxpayers for their information.
The expenditure for the care of the insane for the year ending Nov. 10, 1885, is $3,675.58. The expenditure for the care of the transient poor for the year ending Nov. 10, 1885, is $4,125.68. These claims are increasing every year and some new method of supporting the county or transient poor must be devised to take the place of the wasteful and extravagant way it is done at the present time.
125 Years
March 6, 1896
The St. Paul papers of March 4 described in detail the misfortune that befell Miss W.B. Evans, the Menomonie milliner, in the loss of her pocket-book containing $325, in the saintly city on that date. Miss Evans, according to the recital, was in St. Paul for the purpose of purchasing her spring stock of millinery, and received while there, from her brother, a farmer at Exile, Wis, the sum of $325 to pay for the goods. The money was placed in a pocket-book which in turn was deposited in a reticule carried by the lady. Upon returning to her hotel from a trip on the streetcars the loss was discovered and no clue has since been found of the missing wealth. Inquiry at Miss Evan’s store on Main street disclosed no particulars additional to the above.
100 Years
March 3, 1921
To Become A Village. Ridgeland at a special election Friday decided unanimously to become a village. Attorney J.W. Macauley of this city is the legal advisor of the community in its steps for incorporation. Forty-five votes were cast, each one for the change. Officers will be elected at a special election to be held on the first Tuesday in April, which is general election day. The territory to be incorporated includes a quarter section of land, all well cupboard by homes and business places. There will be five villages in the county as follows: Colfax, Downing, Elk Mound, Knapp, and Ridgeland. Friday’s election was the first in Wisconsin in which women participated in the vote over the incorporation question.
75 Years
March 6, 1946
Marble Imposing Stone at The News “Tablet of Time.”
A marble stone has become a “tablet of time.” Turning over an imposing stone in the mechanical department of The Dunn County News the other day uncovered a bit of local history that goes back to the late 1860- another postwar period. In shifting the imposing stone, printers used to make up type forms for printing, to its new place in the rearrangement of the plant equipment, this stone was turned over.
Then were revealed, in bold script in red chalk, Wilson & Messenger, Menomonie, Wisconsin, care of T.B. Wilson & Co., Reads Landing, Minn. Wilson & Messenger were Capt. William Wilson and A.J. Messenger. They bought The Dunn County News in 1867. Wilson & Messenger sold their interests in 1871 to Flint & Weber. They conducted the affairs of The Dunn County News until 1898.
The sturdy, smooth imposing stone, that came to Menomonie sometime between 1867 and 1871, is still in shape for good use in the modernized plant of The Dunn County News- an enduring tribute to the old among the new- almost as old as the paper itself, which was founded in April 1860.
50 Years
March 3, 1971
Earthquake in Menomonie? It might have appeared that way to Jon Nelson, Austin, Minn., last Thursday afternoon, but it was just a sewer blowing its top. Nelson was traveling south on Fourth street near the intersection of Ninth avenue about 4:15 p.m. when he “saw the ground moving up and down,” the police report states. As Nelson stopped his car, there was an explosion and the manhole cover in the middle of the intersection blew off. The heavy steel cover landed on the hood of his car with damage estimated at $70 the result.
According to the police report, Northern States Power Co. was called to check for a natural gas leak but none was found. The report also indicated the city sewer department had just dumped some chemicals down the opening prior to the explosion, which may have been the cause for the eruption.
25 Years
March 6, 1996
Oaklawn Elementary students said goodbye to a special person Friday afternoon: their janitor Bob Schultz. Schultz retired this week after 19 years of service with the district. During that time he’s worked with principal Don Heifner at the old Coddington School, River Heights Elementary and the former East Elementary school. Students and staff wore green and gold clothing to school Friday, the colors of Schultz’s favorite football team—the Packers. “I didn’t expect this,” Schultz said of the day’s events. “This is nice.”
Grade by grade students came to the cafeteria to bid Schultz farewell by singing songs they wrote, giving him cards they made and eating cake. The students swept up the cake crumbs so Schultz wouldn’t have to work on his special day.
“I’m sorry I can’t call all of you by name,” Schultz said, something he could do at East Elementary. “But you are all precious to me.”
Sofi Doane is the collection manager for the Dunn County Historical Society and can be reached at 715-232-8685.