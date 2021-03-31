From the Files, Week of March 31

145 Years

April 1, 1876: J. B Tainter showed us a model of a waste and flood gate for dams, invented by Thos. Parker and for which a special patent has been received. It is ahead of anything of this kind ever invented and if it stands the test of actual service it will prove a godsend to millmen as well as a source of revenue to its fortunate proprietor. One of these gates has been put into Knapp, Stout & Co.’s dam at Downsville, and, we understand, performs its work admirably. We believe it is destined to be of vast benefit to all manufacturing interests of which water is the motive power.

135 Years

April 3, 1886: Mr. Anthony Shufelt, of Cedar Falls, died suddenly while attending Sunday school in church at that place last Sunday. He had just spoken to some person in the seat behind him. As he turned back again his head dropped forward and he expired without a struggle. Heart disease was the probable cause of his death. He had been in poor health for several months, though his condition was not regarded as serious.