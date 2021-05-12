From the Files, Week of May 12

145 Years
May 13, 1876
The hotel at the Menomonie depot, owned by Chas. Lord, took fire from a defective chimney last Thursday, and was burned to the ground. A considerable portion of the furniture was saved. The property was insured for $2,500. Fortunately the wind was blowing from the south, or the depot, also, might have been destroyed. T.B. Wilson, with a squad of K.S. & Co.’s men were on hand and rendered valuable assistance.
135 Years
May 15, 1886
A serious accident occurred at the clay pit of the Wisconsin Red Pressed Brick Company last Wednesday afternoon. The men were at work in the pit when a large mass of clay broke from the bank above and came down like an avalanche. All the men escaped injury except J.J. Brakken, who was nearly buried under the slide. He was extricated from his perilous position as soon as possible and was found to be badly hurt. His left leg was fractured just above the ankle, his nose broken, and face and head cut and bruised in many places. Dr. Grannis reduced the fracture of the limb and repaired the other damages and, unless internal injuries have been received the man will recover. It was a very close call and the marvel is that he escaped with his life.
125 Years
May 15, 1896
Hon. James H. Stout, of Menomonie, is receiving considerable favor mention in connection with the republican gubernatorial nomination. Should the party in convention assembled weigh the present administration in the balance and decide that it is wanting, it could not do better than to select the brainy, young Dunn county senator as Governor Upham’s successor.
100 Years
May 12, 1921
Robbers entered the store of Edward Ausman of Elk Mound Sunday night but failed in an effort to blow open the safe. They loaded their auto with a considerable amount of merchandise and got away, leaving no clue. Three dozen jackknives, six razors, a safety razor, a dozen Marshall Wells watches, two single barreled shotguns, a double barreled shotgun, two electric flatirons and four boxes of cigars were stolen. Villagers thought they heard a big touring car going westward through town about 3 a.m. Monday.
The same night robbers blew open two doors of the big safe of the Standard Oil Company in Eau Claire, but the strong box foiled their efforts. They made away with fifteen gallons of gasoline, indicating they came in a large car. The authorities believe the visitations were made by the same party.
75 Years
May 15, 1946
Noreen Motors, Inc., on Broadway, John Noreen, owner, had a distinguished customer Tuesday morning, when none other than four star Gen. Ben (Yoo-Hoo) Lear stopped at that garage with his wife and daughter. They stopped over an hour while the general’s 1946 Ford was serviced. Mr. Noreen and others had a chance to visit with the general, who proved to be a pleasant and interesting visitor. Gen. Lear will be remembered as the American general who received worldwide publicity following the yoo-hoo incident in which he was the central figure during the war.
50 Years
May 12, 1971
Menomonie’s school board in special sessions Tuesday evening voted 7-0 to phase out the “old section” of Coddington in three years. This action was recommended by the board’s buildings and grounds committee at the April 20 board session. The meeting held at Coddington attracted only three persons and no one expressed an opinion as to the schools future. The committee also said the all-purpose room section of the building and the property should be sold. The committee said it would negotiate a selling price, plan for remaining in the old section for up to three years while planning a new building, and determine costs to tear down the old section of the school. Possibilities mentioned for the future use of the all-purpose section included storage or some administrative use.
25 Years
May 12, 1996
Corridor project begins. After more than three years of planning, construction is slated to begin on the downtown portion of the historic Second Street corridor. Expected completion date is June 15. Work on the UW-Stout portion will begin in June. A bicycle path, landscaping, lights and enhancements will go through the campus to 10th Avenue. Demolition of historic Ray Hall is also slated for June.
Pember Excavating, Inc., is the general contractor. They will put in a new storm sewer, curb, gutter, sidewalk and bike path. Also planned are stamped colored concrete in a brick pattern, bicycle racks, historic street lights, landscaping and historic nodes, to be put in place during construction. The project begins a three summer construction project in the downtown area.
Sofi Doane is the collection manager for the Dunn County Historical Society and can be reached at 715-232-8685.