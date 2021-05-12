From the Files, Week of May 12

145 Years

May 13, 1876

The hotel at the Menomonie depot, owned by Chas. Lord, took fire from a defective chimney last Thursday, and was burned to the ground. A considerable portion of the furniture was saved. The property was insured for $2,500. Fortunately the wind was blowing from the south, or the depot, also, might have been destroyed. T.B. Wilson, with a squad of K.S. & Co.’s men were on hand and rendered valuable assistance.

135 Years

May 15, 1886

A serious accident occurred at the clay pit of the Wisconsin Red Pressed Brick Company last Wednesday afternoon. The men were at work in the pit when a large mass of clay broke from the bank above and came down like an avalanche. All the men escaped injury except J.J. Brakken, who was nearly buried under the slide. He was extricated from his perilous position as soon as possible and was found to be badly hurt. His left leg was fractured just above the ankle, his nose broken, and face and head cut and bruised in many places. Dr. Grannis reduced the fracture of the limb and repaired the other damages and, unless internal injuries have been received the man will recover. It was a very close call and the marvel is that he escaped with his life.