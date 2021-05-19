From the Files, Week of May 19

145 Years
May 20, 1876
Mr. T.B. Wilson, with most commendable foresight and with a desire to please the workmen and improve their mental condition, has established a Reading Room in the so-called “sleeping shanty.”
The Chicago Inter-Ocean and Tribune, St. Paul Pioneer-Press, Milwaukee Commercial Times, Madison State Journal, Manchester (England) Courier, Dunn County News, and other publications, may already be found on file there, and several German and Norwegian sheets will soon be added, thus making a very fine collection. We opine that the Room will ultimately become one of our permanent and cherished institutions.
135 Years
May 22, 1886
Mr. Oleus Oleson is making plans for a new brick building for Ferd Schmidt to take the place of Grob’s Hall, destroyed by fire in 1884. The dimensions of the new structure will be 54x100, two stories in height, with a basement under the whole building.
The first floor will contain two rooms 31x10 feet, with a hall 7 feet wide between them extending the full length of the building. From the rear of the hall, two stairways lead to the second story which is designed for a hall with 22 ft. ceilings. This will be divided into an audience room about 51x49 feet, stage 24x40 and commodious dressing rooms, ticket office, etc., and a gallery extending across the rear of the hall.
The front of the building as designed will be ornamental, and in good taste be presenting a handsome appearance, an enduring monument to the enterprise of the proprietor, Mr. Schmidt.
125 Years
May 22, 1896
A new swindling scheme is being worked in some parts of the country, and the chances are that it will soon appear here. A woman book agent appears in a town and goes from house to house, leaving books for examination. Next day a man calls to see if the books are wanted, and, if they are not, takes them away with him. Usually, they are not wanted. A few days later the woman agent appears again, and on being told that the man has taken away the books, weeps copiously and says the villain has been collecting her books all over town, pleading poverty and so on, and accepts the proffered compensation.
100 Years
May 19, 1921
Sunday morning a group of six enthusiastic girls started on a hike from Colfax to Menomonie. Their enthusiasm was strong at the outset but as the distance grew behind them and shortened ahead of them weariness considerably dampened their ardor. But they were game and trudged on joyously in spite of comments like this from passing tourists: “If you weren’t so many we would give you a ride.”
They left Colfax at 7:45 a.m. and reached their destination after numerous stops at 2:30 p.m. While in the city the hikers made the Royal hotel their stopping place. Tired after their twenty-two-mile journey, they still had pep enough to make a thorough tour of the city, following a brief rest in which they made themselves presentable.
In the evening the girls were met by cars from Colfax which had been driven down to take them home. The young men state that by this time they were a very quiet bunch.
75 Years
May 22, 1946
On Saturday, May 25, Americans all through the nation will pay tribute to the countrymen who have died in two great World wars, by wearing a red poppy.
In Menomonie as in every other city and town all over the country, the women of the American Legion Auxiliary will be on the streets with veteran-made poppies for sale.
This large corps of volunteer workers, organized by Mrs. Paul E. Bailey, poppy chairman, will see to it that everyone on the city streets this coming Saturday has an opportunity to buy a poppy.
As in years past there will be booths from which the workers will circulate. Locations of booths are: Medthe’s Store, Lammers Grocery, Main Street Farmer Store Menomonie Pharmacy.
50 Years
May 19, 1971
The official opening of the KOA Kampground, located on STH 25, one-quarter mile north of the I94 interchange, will be held May 21-23. Construction of the Kampground began in 1968 and the facility was opened in 1969, but owners Dick Thompson and Joe Cirkl said “We have never had an official grand opening of our KOA Kampground because we felt that it was not complete enough to celebrate.”
The KOA Kampground has 100 large camping spaces for travel trailers, tent trailers, pickup campers, motor homes and tenters. The area has electric and sewer hookups, dumping stations and provides a propane bottle filling service. Located in the A-frame headquarters are restrooms and showers, laundry-recreation facilities and a store where camping supplies, gift items and limited groceries can be purchased. A heated swimming pool is located adjacent to the building.
25 Years
May 22. 1996
Area truckers ‘carrying the torch’ to Olympics. It’s a whole lot more fun than a regular load of lumber or steel. That was the conclusion drawn by two area truck drivers who took on the responsibility of driving the two semi flatbeds loaded with parts and pieces of the Olympic flame.
Rick Bonte had a huge compressor and sections of the metal fabricated stairway loaded on his rig. Robert “Bucky” Utecht’s semi flatbed was loaded with long sections of stairway, which when put together with another 16 semi loads of sections, will form the stairway which will be used by the final torch bearer to the Olympic flame. The pair drive for the trucking firm known as “Lightning Inc., out of Menomonie. Bonte said the company got involved in hauling the sections through his friendship with an employee of American Structures in Hugo, Minnesota where the torch sections were constructed.
Sofi Doane is the collection manager for the Dunn County Historical Society and can be reached at 715-232-8685.
