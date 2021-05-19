From the Files, Week of May 19

A new swindling scheme is being worked in some parts of the country, and the chances are that it will soon appear here. A woman book agent appears in a town and goes from house to house, leaving books for examination. Next day a man calls to see if the books are wanted, and, if they are not, takes them away with him. Usually, they are not wanted. A few days later the woman agent appears again, and on being told that the man has taken away the books, weeps copiously and says the villain has been collecting her books all over town, pleading poverty and so on, and accepts the proffered compensation.