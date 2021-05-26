From the Files, Week of May 26

125 Years

May 29, 1896

Memorial Day. The several committees in charge of the arrangements to be made for a fitting observance of Memorial Day have nearly completed their work. As usual, the decoration of the graves and the Grand Army memorial service will take place at Evergreen cemetery in the forenoon. Special details of comrades will be made to strew with flowers the graves of soldiers at rest in other cemeteries in this vicinity. It is desirable that everybody, old enough to comprehend the true significance of this beautiful custom, shall repair to the cemetery and join in this tribute of love, loyalty and patriotism.

100 Years

May 26, 1921

An egg within an egg! Ever seen one? If not Mrs. August Miller, Jr., of Little Elk Creek can show you the strangest freak you ever cast an eye on. Her little 5-year-old son, Norman, has a small Buff Orpington hen which is just a year old and a special pet.Normie, as the pet is known, acted sick the other day. Norman’s mother predicted the little hen would die, which made Norman weep.