From the Files, Week of May 26

145 Years
May 27, 1876
A Meteor. Those who were so fortunate to be up and out of doors on Wednesday evening last, had an opportunity of witnessing a most brilliant display of aerial fireworks.
At about 11 o’clock a meteor of great size and brilliancy passed over our slumbering city. Its pathway was marked by a very bright streak of light, which remained visible for at least five minutes. It was a most singular and rare phenomenon; and had astronomers been able to have forewarned us of its coming, every eye would have been open and eagerly looking for its appearance.
135 Years
May 29, 1886
A big rotary saw in The K.S. & Co. Company’s shingle mill burst when going at a high speed last Thursday afternoon. The huge saw six feet in diameter was shivered and the pieces were thrown through the mill with terrible force. One large section went up through the iron plated roof and landed on the edge of the pond twelve or fifteen rods away. Another piece struck a large cross beam 14 inches square, nearly severed it in twain, and fell upon a trimmer beneath, doing considerable damage. There were probably fifty men and boys at work in the mill at the time and strange to say no one was hurt. It was indeed a lucky escape.
125 Years
May 29, 1896
Memorial Day. The several committees in charge of the arrangements to be made for a fitting observance of Memorial Day have nearly completed their work. As usual, the decoration of the graves and the Grand Army memorial service will take place at Evergreen cemetery in the forenoon. Special details of comrades will be made to strew with flowers the graves of soldiers at rest in other cemeteries in this vicinity. It is desirable that everybody, old enough to comprehend the true significance of this beautiful custom, shall repair to the cemetery and join in this tribute of love, loyalty and patriotism.
100 Years
May 26, 1921
An egg within an egg! Ever seen one? If not Mrs. August Miller, Jr., of Little Elk Creek can show you the strangest freak you ever cast an eye on. Her little 5-year-old son, Norman, has a small Buff Orpington hen which is just a year old and a special pet.Normie, as the pet is known, acted sick the other day. Norman’s mother predicted the little hen would die, which made Norman weep.
But after a while, the bird laid an enormous egg. It measured 10 inches around the long way and 7 ¾ in. around the middle. Norman felt better and so did the hen. 15 minutes later little Normie went back to her nest and laid another egg as large as the first. Meanwhile, Mrs. Miller noticed the first egg was very heavy and that something was rolling inside of it. She pricked the ends, blew out the yolk and white, and what do you suppose she found inside? Another egg, perfectly formed and of natural size. She blew out the second egg and found another egg in that, too, but with a soft shell. But Normie did not rest upon her laurels. She has since maintained her reputation as a consistent layer of a daily egg.
75 Years
May 29, 1946
It must be summer- Wilson Park benches emerge from shell. Off came the winter front of the band shell at Wilson Park Tuesday. Out from the band shell were brought scores of green benches that had been housed there since last fall. Now the green benches, a bit dusty, have been ranged in rows, facing the band shell. Their first use in 1946 is to seat the Memorial day audience that gathers Thursday morning at Wilson park to hear the program to honor the war dead. Later, when the weekly band concerts start in June, listeners will linger on them to hear the regular programs of the Ludington Guard band. In the meantime, they will serve as a haven of rest for wearied walkers passing through the park unless playful youths wreck them with their rough handling.
50 Years
May 26, 1971
Ground was broken last Wednesday for a 30,000 square foot addition-plus mall- to the L-Mart Shopping Center located on Ninth Street south of 14th avenue. The addition will provide space for eight new stores. Five businesses are now located in the shopping center-liquor store, drug store, supermarket, variety store and a fabric center. The unit to the west of the fabric center will be occupied by Bridgeman’s restaurant. Behind Bridgeman’s will be a specialty shop. Three specialty shops will also be located in the mall. One of these units will be a Photo Art store which will provide 24-hour film developing services. The remaining units will house the following businesses: Ladies clothing, men’s clothing, drug store and hardware store.
25 Years
May 26, 1996
New McDonald’s gets approvals. “We are making a commitment of more than $1 million to the city of Menomonie,” declared Tom Drews of Golden Valley, Minn, Thursday afternoon when he addressed Menomonie’s Board of Zoning Appeals. Drews is project manager for McDonald’s Corp., and following his testimony, the board granted the corporation a 21-foot setback variance from North Broadway which will allow the firm to construct a new restaurant, with playland, at 1515 North Broadway.
Drews told the board the present restaurant is 20 years old, and a condition contained in the lease agreement says a new restaurant will be constructed when a restaurant attains this age. The new plans call for ‘fixing’ the existing traffic flow problems and will provide more green area, more trees and more shrubs. The restaurant presently has 75 employees and this number will increase when the new facility opens.
Sofi Doane is the collection manager for the Dunn County Historical Society and can be reached at 715-232-8685.
