From the Files, Week of May 5

Taking a chance in crossing the Omaha tracks ahead of eastbound train No. 22, which leaves here at 10a.m., A.C. Minto, dairyman at the Eau Claire county asylum, had a narrow escape from death, together with a woman inmate of the institution, yesterday afternoon. As the train rapidly approached Minto thought he could get across in time, the Biesecker crossing. His car was stalled on the rails when his engine died. Minto succeeded in getting the woman out and then jumped when the locomotive was but four feet away. The car was completely wrecked but neither of the occupants was hurt. The accident occurred between the Eau Claire County asylum and the poor house. Several Menomonie people were in the train and saw the wreckage.

Shutdown of service at the gas plant, due to a leak in the mains, today curtailed the operating facilities at The Dunn County News, at cafes and restaurants, in the homes and in other commercial plants. Eat places that depend on gas for cooking turned the keys in their doors and closed for the day. Our linotypes and stereotyping equipment depend on gas for heating metal, vital to the production of The News. The News was able to get gas heat for one of the linotype machine at noon, which provided operation for only part of its typesetting facilities. So if this issue of The News is lacking the usual coverage, you know the reason. This is the first complete shutdown of service in the 43 years the Gas company has been in operation.