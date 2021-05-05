From the Files, Week of May 5

145 Years
May 6, 1876
Wm. Warren foreman of Knapp, Stout & Co.'s blacksmith shop has invented a shingle press, the good points of which seems to be that it can be operated by any boy that can pack shingles, yet it is powerful enough to press the bundles very compactly. The trial machine works so well that the Company is building several more. Menomomie will not have to go abroad for improvement in machinery while we have good home talent.
135 Years
May 8, 1886
Ed Sherman, a noted horse thief who sails under numerous aliases, and whose last crooked work was performed in St. Croix county was captured in Menomonie Junction, Thursday, by Policeman Chas. Dahl, assisted by John Johnson and was safely lodged in the county jail. The boys will be entitled to a reward of $50 which had been offered by the sheriff of St. Croix county for Sherman’s capture.
125 Years
May 8, 1896
Irvine, three miles south of Menomonie, the home of the Coffin Lumber Co.’s plant, is blooming into quite a village. In addition to the extensive works of the lumber company a store has been started by Mr. and Mrs. Frank Lockwood and another is in prospect by parties from Durand; a creamery was built last season; a feed mill will probably be built this summer; and numerous residences are in course of construction. The place really seems to be developing quite a boom.
100 Years
May 5, 1921
Taking a chance in crossing the Omaha tracks ahead of eastbound train No. 22, which leaves here at 10a.m., A.C. Minto, dairyman at the Eau Claire county asylum, had a narrow escape from death, together with a woman inmate of the institution, yesterday afternoon. As the train rapidly approached Minto thought he could get across in time, the Biesecker crossing. His car was stalled on the rails when his engine died. Minto succeeded in getting the woman out and then jumped when the locomotive was but four feet away. The car was completely wrecked but neither of the occupants was hurt. The accident occurred between the Eau Claire County asylum and the poor house. Several Menomonie people were in the train and saw the wreckage.
75 Years
May 8, 1946
Shutdown of service at the gas plant, due to a leak in the mains, today curtailed the operating facilities at The Dunn County News, at cafes and restaurants, in the homes and in other commercial plants. Eat places that depend on gas for cooking turned the keys in their doors and closed for the day. Our linotypes and stereotyping equipment depend on gas for heating metal, vital to the production of The News. The News was able to get gas heat for one of the linotype machine at noon, which provided operation for only part of its typesetting facilities. So if this issue of The News is lacking the usual coverage, you know the reason. This is the first complete shutdown of service in the 43 years the Gas company has been in operation.
50 Years
May 5, 1971
Good Luck fishermen during the opening weekend. One of the most outstanding opening weekend fishing contests in the area is being conducted locally by Jim Lammer of the L-Mart Liquor Store. Prizes will be given for the largest northern, walleye, bass and trout caught during the first two days of the new season. Entries should be brought to the liquor store. And to make sure the contest has more than one winner, Genial Jim The Bottleman indicated that he would not enter any of the fish he plans on catching this weekend.
25 Years
May 5, 1996
Repairs to a flashboard gate at the Cedar falls hydro on Tainter Lake, scheduled for this week should have assured near-normal weather levels in time for Saturday’s fishing season opener, According to Mark Fort, NSP operations supervisor. The flashboard is a gate on the dam designed to collapse in abnormally high flow conditions. This year flow conditions combined with large quantities of ice, caused damage to the flashboard gate section. “In order to make repairs, we must first draw the lake down, then make the repairs and then bring the lake levels back up,” Fort explained. The lake was drawn down three to four feet, reaching a low point on Wednesday, in preparation for repairs on Thursday.
Sofi Doane is the collection manager for the Dunn County Historical Society and can be reached at 715-232-8685.