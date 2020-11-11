From the Files, Week of Nov. 11

135 Years

Saturday, Nov. 14, 1885

It is observed with deep regret that sewing is becoming a lost art among the men of our day. Something should be done to improve this sad state of affairs. Mindful of this, the ladies of one of our church societies have decided upon a Rainbow Party, which will be conducted in a manner designed to create a mils spirit of rivalry in sewing among the sterner sex and which will demand practice and persistent effort on the part of each masculine mortal who enters the list of competitors. Valuable prizes will be offered for the best work done, and no pains spared to make the evening pleasant as well as profitable.

125 Years

Friday, Nov. 15, 1895

On Sunday, Nov. 10, in the town of Tainter, near Lamb’s Creek Falls, six miles north of Menomonie, August Maves was shot by an unknown person and died the next morning from the effects of the wound. The unfortunate man together with his father, C.J.Maves, and younger brother, were engaged in laying a floor in his new house when a bullet crashed through the window. Not having heard the report of the gun, August unsuspectingly went to the window, when another bullet speeding on its death-dealing course struck him in the groin, penetrating the lower intestines and lodging in the pelvis.