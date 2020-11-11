From the Files, Week of Nov. 11

135 Years
Saturday, Nov. 14, 1885
It is observed with deep regret that sewing is becoming a lost art among the men of our day. Something should be done to improve this sad state of affairs. Mindful of this, the ladies of one of our church societies have decided upon a Rainbow Party, which will be conducted in a manner designed to create a mils spirit of rivalry in sewing among the sterner sex and which will demand practice and persistent effort on the part of each masculine mortal who enters the list of competitors. Valuable prizes will be offered for the best work done, and no pains spared to make the evening pleasant as well as profitable.
125 Years
Friday, Nov. 15, 1895
On Sunday, Nov. 10, in the town of Tainter, near Lamb’s Creek Falls, six miles north of Menomonie, August Maves was shot by an unknown person and died the next morning from the effects of the wound. The unfortunate man together with his father, C.J.Maves, and younger brother, were engaged in laying a floor in his new house when a bullet crashed through the window. Not having heard the report of the gun, August unsuspectingly went to the window, when another bullet speeding on its death-dealing course struck him in the groin, penetrating the lower intestines and lodging in the pelvis.
An examination of the premises disclosed the fact that there were three shots fired, two bullets being found embedded in the building and one in the body of the unfortunate victim. The theory of the killing is that the shots were fired by hunters, perhaps at squirrels, and that they were a long distance away and out of sight of the house. This theory seems to be confirmed by the fact that all the bullets came at a considerable downward angle and that their force was largely spent.
100 Years
Thursday, Nov. 11, 1920
Arnold Price suffered a painful accident Tuesday when his hand was injured in a corn shredder. Mr. Price was assisting on the Frank Grutt farm with the shredding and at the time of the accident was attempting to remove some stalks which had become clogged in the rollers with a stick used for that purpose, when he slipped on an ear of corn and was thrown forward onto the shredder, his right hand being drawn into the rollers. Frank Schmidt, seeing the plight of Mr. Price knocked the belt off the shredder and then threw himself onto the rollers to stop the motion. Dr. J.F. Denham of Boyceville was called. Mr. Price is now at the Knapp hospital. He lost three fingers and the thumb and forefinger were badly mangled.
75 Years
Wednesday, Nov. 14, 1945
Thieves at work in the city.
A 1939 Chevrolet coupe, belonging to J.P. Lee, that was stolen from its parking place on Second street, near Lee Drug store, Sunday evening, was found Monday morning, it is reported by the police department. The car was found in a ditch, with one tire blown out, on old STH 12, between Menomonie and Eau Claire.
A thief stole a pocketbook from a car parked near the Co. An armory Saturday night. The purse, belonging to Alice Thorson, Boyceville, contained $10 in cash and other articles.
Sunday evening, about 7 o’clock, a purse snatcher snatched the purse of a Stout student as she was walking from Main Street, on Second, to go to Lynwood hall. The purse contained $7 in cash and other articles.
50 Years
Wednesday, Nov. 11, 1970
J.E. Volkman, general manager of the Farmers Store Company, has announced the appointment of Albert Pritchard to general merchandise manager for the company. Pritchard was formerly merchandise manager of the company’s grocery division. In his new capacity, he will be responsible for companywide purchasing and merchandising activities. He joined the Farmers Store Company 35 years ago and has been merchandising manager of the grocery division for 20 years. The Farmers Store Company operates a chain of 15 FS Shopping Centers and Farmers Stores in Wisconsin and Minnesota, with an annual sales in excess of $14,000,000.
25 Years
Sunday, Nov. 12, 1995
Today, 3,000 teenagers in the United States will smoke their first cigarette. Tomorrow will be the 19th annual Great American Smokeout, a day focused on convincing smokers to kick the habit.
Erickson’s, located in the L-Mart Shopping Center, will also be kicking the habit. “We will not be selling tobacco products anymore,” announced Kay Brunner, manager of Erickson’s. Brunner said they had discussed the idea at the store for a couple of years.
The “Peppermill Too” will also be recognizing the Smokeout. “People can come in on Thursday and eat in a smoke free environment,” owner and manager, Sandy Krueger said.
Arthur P. Mullaney started the first Smokeout in Randolph, Mass. in 1971 when he asked the town to give up cigarettes for the day and donate money to a high school scholarship fund. The event eventually caught on and now the Great American Smokeout is still helping smokers to quit.
15 Years
Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2005
Drivers embrace relief as gas prices continue to drop, but local Dunn County drivers may notice that not all gas prices have dropped to the same rate. For about a week, local residents have noticed a six-cent difference in the price of a gallon of gas between the Cenex convenience stores in Boyceville and those in Menomonie. Boyceville prices stayed at $2.299 per gallon while for the stations in Menomonie, the price has been $2.359.
It is the same price posted by all but two Menomonie stations that offered gas for $2.339 per gallon. Paul Diemert, local manager for Cenex in Menomonie, explains that the rate discrepancy is a direct result of consumer competition. “The closer you get to Minnesota, the cheaper the gas” he said, pointing out that there is a tax difference between Minnesota and Wisconsin. The stations closer to the border are forced to compete with those lower rates. Beyond the differing tax rates for each state, the location oil refineries play a role in the cost of gas that comes out of the pump. The closer a station is to the refinery that supplies it, the easier it is to lower prices. The cost of gas is based on profit margins and consumer behavior. As long as there are limited suppliers for the various types of demand, there will be a discrepancy in the price of gas.
10 Years
Sunday, Nov. 14, 2010
Silver Springs creates the world’s only mustard vending machine.
Hot mustards are served up in a cool venue at the National Mustard Museum in Middleton—a vending machine stocks 10 varieties of Silver Spring specialty mustards and horseradish-flavored sauces.
The only mustard vending machine on the planet kicks out Silver Spring mustards for $3 a jar or $4 for the organic vanities.
Silver Spring Beer ‘n Brat Mustard is the runaway bestseller, with Silver Spring Chipotle Mustard and Silver Spring Wasabi Sauce in hot pursuit.
Silver Spring Foods, headquartered in Eau Claire, created the vending machine specifically for the National Mustard Museum. Although visitors can buy Silver Spring mustards off the shelves at the museum, they really like the novelty of purchasing mustards from the machine, according to museum curator Barry Levenson.
“People do a double-take when they see the mustard machine and love taking pictures of it. They want to see if it really works, and there is a 25 cents savings per jar when purchased through the machine,” Levenson said. Silver Spring Foods is the world’s largest grower and processor of horseradish. To learn more, visit www.silverspringfoods.com
5 Years
Sunday, Nov. 15, 2015
The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association announced the 2015 All-Region teams on Tuesday. Four Dunn County athletes were placed on the All-West Central Regional team.
Menomonie’s Mason Stokke was all-region as an inside linebacker and running back. The senior University of Wisconsin commit had 1,740 yards and 29 touchdowns, while 2 breaking Menomonie’s single-season record with 151 tackles. Teammate Nate Stanley was named all-region as a quarterback and punter. The University of
Iowa commit threw for 1,628 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Stokke was an all-region defensive back in 2014, while Stanley was an all-region punter in 2013. Elk Mound put a pair of juniors on the all-region team; Dane Lew at defensive back and Noah Zurbuchen at running back. Lew led the Mounders with 68 tackles, including 28 solo stops. He also added two tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and one interception.
Zurbuchen was named Dunn-St. Croix Conference Offensive Player of the Year after collecting 1,354 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns. WFCA All-State teams will be announced on Monday, Nov. 16.
