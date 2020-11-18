From the Files, Week of Nov. 18

"This has been the thrill of a lifetime," said Pete. "Hearing Buster's name called out as the winner is still ringing in my ears, and the 10th series is burned into my mind forever."

Buster was one of a litter, the result of breeding between Max, Pete's first trial dog and a 2005 National Amateur Finalist, and Gypsy, Pete’s “hunting girl.” Buster was originally purchased by Pete’s friend, Lance Hughey, who raised the pup and did the basics with the help from Rollie Stewart. Hughey later agreed to sell Buster back to Pete.

Buster has 12 all-age wins to his credit. And to date, Buster has qualified for six U.S. Nationals.

“Besides being great in the field,” said Pete, “Buster is a joy to have at home.”

5 Years

Sunday, Nov. 22, 2015

Anshus Jewelers: Still succeeding — and smiling after 100 years.

A lot has changed since 1915, but Anshus Jewelers has continued to adapt and has avoided major turnover for a business that has lasted 100 years.