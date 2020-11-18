From the Files, Week of Nov. 18

135 Years
Saturday, Nov. 21, 1885
Ever Oldsberg, an old man of about 70 years of age, was found in the road near the Company’s grist mill, about two o’clock last week Wednesday morning, with his thigh fractured, and in a nearly insensible condition. He was taken to Henry Thompson’s at whose place he intended to stop on reaching the city. He lives in El Paso, Pierce County. His face and leg bear evidence of an assault, but the old man’s version of the affair is so confused that it is evident he doesn't know how the accident occurred, or the cause of it. Dr. Stadler, the city physician, reduced the fracture, and at the present, the injured man is doing well.
125 Years
Friday, Nov. 22, 1895
Alfred Neverdahl and Otto Michkils, who were arrested on a charge of committing highway robbery in Minnesota and were taken to that state for trial about two weeks ago, were discharged and have returned home. It was evidently a case of mistaken identity, as the boys were not in that part of the state when the alleged crime was committed.
Fifty-nine years ago on the 19th of November, Capt. Wm. Wilson and family left Bradford county, Penn., for Ft. Madison, Iowa, traveling by team. T.B.Wilson was then a small boy but has a vivid remembrance of the occasion.
Capt. Tainter and family and Mrs. J. R. Macmillan and children expect to start for Orange Grove, Florida, next Monday evening.
100 Years
Thursday, Nov. 18, 1920
City Hospital Partly Burns. Blaze From Chimney Destroys Upper Stories Of Building.
The city hospital, Menomonie’s pride, was partly wrecked by blaze which was discovered by Miss Ethel Hewitt, the superintendent, in a cloak room on the third floor at 4:15 p.m. From a tiny flame which might almost have been extinguished by a bucket of water, the fire quickly grew and spread.
Physicians of the city quickly learned of the fire and hurried with help to the scene. Volunteer aid was not lacking and soon all the patients were removed. Most of them were taken to their homes. The patients are all reported today as doing well in spite of their experience.
The furniture, including beds and bedding, was taken from the two lower stories and is now installed in the Brewer building at Crescent and Third streets on the Lake front. A wagon load of salvaged linen is being laundered.
While no official estimate has been made it is believed that the $15,000 insurance carried on the building will cover the loss.
75 Years
Wednesday, Nov. 21, 1945
See wider use for County Home; Need for enlargements at Asylum.
Looking ahead to that time when the County Home might extend its usefulness. County Chairman Earl Hanson, in his talk at the county asylum dinner Thursday envisioned it as a place in the near future where infirm old people, who need better care than private homes can give, will get the best of care, with no profit motive. More and more, he believes, it will be our problem to take care of the old folks.
Larger and better service for the patients at the Dunn county asylum was forecast by Supt. Hugh C. Campbell, who revealed the need of a bigger dining room, a new, modern kitchen and electric refrigeration to take the place of the present obsolete cold storage system. Future plans, he said, include these improvements.
50 Years
Wednesday, Nov. 18, 1970
Beer on Campus Plan Delayed
A proposal to allow the sale of beer on Wisconsin State University campuses was sidetracked Friday at a meeting of the Board of Regents in Madison
The regents' business committee adopted a motion inviting the campuses to submit proposals for sale of beer, even though six campuses already have offered such plans. However, there was no immediate decision on whether to permit beer sales on campuses.
Up to now only two state schools, the University of Wisconsin and UW-Milwaukee permit beer sales on campus.
The plan to allow beer at other state universities grew out of an opinion by Atty. Gen. Robert W. Warren stating that state university campuses could sell beer, with regents' approval, despite local ordinances forbidding beer sales to 18-year-olds.
Officials from several communities have complained about the possible sale of beer to 18-year olds when the communities themselves have a minimum drinking age of 21. Richland Center, which has a branch campus, is totally dry. Beer sale proposals have been submitted by all four-year campuses except La Crosse, Platteville and Stout.
25 Years
Wednesday, Nov. 19, 1995
Dunn County is doing a good job with recycling and waste reduction, Governor Tommy Thompson said Wednesday. Thompson and Department of Natural Resources Secretary George Meyer presented awards to 22 Wisconsin businesses, schools, communities and citizens in Madison, and Dunn County Solid Waste Coordinator Chad Haas was there to get his.
“Through these award winning recycling and waste reduction programs, we’re learning new ways to save landfill space and develop new manufacturing opportunities using recycled materials,” said Thompson. Meyer noted that Dunn County has a progressive waste reduction program. A grant helped reduce the quantity of waste generated by 15% at county facilities, and 50% at three pilot households. The county’s recycling program targets the collection of 19 items, including the first-known collection of household batteries in Wisconsin.
15 Years
Sunday, Nov. 20, 2005
Work nearing completion on Cedar Falls dam.
Things will soon be back to normal on Tainter Lake, at least a normal water level.
The lake was drawn down five-and-a-half feet after Labor Day so that a new rubber Obermeyer spillway gate system could be installed at the Cedar Falls Dam.
The project is now nearing completion and the lake should begin being refilled on or before Dec. 9. With current river flows, it will take approximately 10 days to refill the lake.
"The project was delayed because of significantly high river flows that occurred in early October," said Rob Olson, Xcel Energy's hydro licensing specialist. Heavy rains caused the level of the lake to rise nearly to its original level.
"Our contractor had to remove equipment from the spillway crest and it took additional time to get materials back to the site after the flows receded," Olson said. Under optimal weather conditions, work on the dam was scheduled to be completed by mid-November.
10 Years
Sunday, Nov. 21, 2010
Buster, a black retriever born June 23, 2001, owned and bred by Pete and Kelly Hayes of Colfax, made the cover (with Pete) of the August 2010 Retriever News as the 2010 NAFC-FC Fourleaf's Ice Breaker. Buster was also featured inside the magazine in an article by Pete and in an ad of congratulations by Purina.
"This has been the thrill of a lifetime," said Pete. "Hearing Buster's name called out as the winner is still ringing in my ears, and the 10th series is burned into my mind forever."
Buster was one of a litter, the result of breeding between Max, Pete's first trial dog and a 2005 National Amateur Finalist, and Gypsy, Pete’s “hunting girl.” Buster was originally purchased by Pete’s friend, Lance Hughey, who raised the pup and did the basics with the help from Rollie Stewart. Hughey later agreed to sell Buster back to Pete.
Buster has 12 all-age wins to his credit. And to date, Buster has qualified for six U.S. Nationals.
“Besides being great in the field,” said Pete, “Buster is a joy to have at home.”
5 Years
Sunday, Nov. 22, 2015
Anshus Jewelers: Still succeeding — and smiling after 100 years.
A lot has changed since 1915, but Anshus Jewelers has continued to adapt and has avoided major turnover for a business that has lasted 100 years.
The Menomonie jewelry store will celebrate its 100th anniversary on Friday, Nov. 27, 100 years since Nels Anshus opened the business on Broadway Street in 1915. John Anshus joined his father, Nels, in 1950 and has been a partner in the business the past 65 years. Since then, there has been one location change — and a third-generation, Lisa Anshus Frank, has joined the business. Anshus Jewelers has been located at 300 Main Street since 1951. Customers have come to trust Anshus Jewelers over the years. Many are students from UW-Stout. and John says that they will often return later in life. Anshus Jewelers keeps all of their records, which allows them to remember old customers and establish a relationship.
What keeps them coming back? "I hope it's our smiles," John said. "We treat people right, we go out of our way to do that. I would say that's basically what it's all about, treating your customer right"
"Our honesty: We hear that a lot" Lisa added - with a smile.
