From the Files: Week of Sept. 30

135 Years
Saturday, Oct. 3, 1885
Dr. Lyman ran into a water-work trench Wednesday evening, one horse going in bodily, as well and the wheels on one side of the buggy. The trench had to be filled to allow the horse to get out. Strange to say, no damage was done.
Some of our neighbors have tried the herd law to their hearts' discontent. They have been boasting all summer of the ease with which they could find their cattle at night, in the pasture instead of having to hunt for them. But now that the pastures are as bare as though they had been swept with a scythe, they sing another song. It has also been discovered that five cows on the commons will give as much milk as eight cows in the pasture. With thousands of acres of wild land, a herd law is an absurdity.
125 Years
Friday, Oct. 4, 1895
Fire caught in the kitchen of Adna Steven’s house on Eleventh Street Thursday evening. Mr. Stevens was awakened from a deep sleep by the mewing of a cat shut up in the house, and getting up he discovered and extinguished the fire. That feline will be accorded an honored place in the household hereafter.
Rather than expose his mother to diphtheria, 17-year-old Frank Rook, although sick enough to die, tried to walk four miles from a Janesville doctor’s office to his farm home. Two hours later he was found beside the road with blood-soaked clothing, having fallen from exhaustion and suffered a severe hemorrhage. Now he is fighting the disease with chances good for his recovery, while the family are living in the barn so as not to get the scourge. Rook had been complaining of not feeling well and his mother went with him to the city to see a doctor. When the latter pronounced it a bad case of diphtheria, the boy took the course stated.
100 Years
Thursday, Sept. 30,1920
Remains of Louis S. Tainter Placed in Peak in New Hampshire: Eastern papers carry an interesting account, sent out from Wonalancet, N. H., of the interment in a high mountain peak in New Hampshire of the ashes of the late Louis S. Tainter. So well did he love these mountains that it was his wish, as expressed in his will, that his ashes rest forever in a place among their heights.
In the topmost boulder of Mt. Whiteface in the White mountains, have been deposited the ashes of Louis S. Tainter, Boston business man and sportsman, in deference to his testamentary wish.
By will, Mr. Tainter requested to have his body cremated, the ashes placed in an urn and embedded in the highest rock on top of Mt. Whiteface.
The topmost boulder facing Mt. Washington and commanding the widest view of the mountains was assigned to be Tainter's tombstone. In it was drilled a hole 10 inches deep and eight inches in diameter to accommodate the urn of copper. The work of drilling required most of the week.
75 Years
Wednesday, Oct. 3, 1945
Accessories for Ford cars soon: Radios and hot water heaters will be available early in October for Ford passenger cars. Recent developments made it possible to obtain both of these items sooner than was previously expected, according to J.R. Davis, director of sales and advertising.
Many other accessories also will be available at the option of the purchaser of a new Ford or Mercury car. These items include governors, air cleaners, vanity mirrors, wheel rim rings, defrosters, spotlights and fender shields. Prices will be announced concurrently with the release of new car prices.
Fritz Van Someron, an oil truck driver for the St. Croix County Coop Oil Association of Baldwin, pleaded guilty to a charge of violating the red can law, that of putting kerosene into a barrel painted red and for selling kerosene with a flash point below 115 degrees, before County Judge Varnum. Mr. Van Someron paid a fine of $10 on the first charge and $50 on the second charge.
50 Years
Wednesday, Sept. 30, 1970
Members of the United Methodist church honored Miss Ada Barnhart, Rt. 2, Menomonie, last Sunday afternoon for her 47 years of service as a Sunday school teacher. Many of her former students attended the function, including Merton McGilton, 421 23rd Ave., who was in her class 43 years ago, and Mrs. Mary Barnhart Styer, 760 River Heights Rd., who also was her piano student.
Miss Barnhart recalls she began teaching when she was attending a girls' class and the teacher of a third-grade group didn't arrive as scheduled. She kept filling in for teachers and soon became a regular.
Art Barnhart, her brother, reports she only missed two Sundays during those 47 years. Three times when deep snow clogged roads, she walked the five miles to the church, he added.
Mrs. Harold Halverson, her sister, recalled some amusing anecdotes and read the resume of Miss Barnhart’s life during the program, and Sunday school children sang a song of gratitude to her. Miss Barnhart received a gift and corsage.
25 Years
Wednesday, Oct. 4, 1995
The old Meadow Hill Bridge may be coming down — and then going back up ... or at least parts of it.
Over the past year, the GFWC Menomonie Woman's Club rallied to save the bridge, slated for demolition to make way for a new structure. The group met with city and state officials to try to save the historic bridge without much success. It was discovered that moving the bridge to a new site would cost between $100,000 to $200,000. The Woman's Club began to poll county and city officials to see if there might be funding to save the bridge. An analysis by the State Historical Society showed that the bridge is deemed "an excellent example of a steel, riveted, Parker through truss designed by the State Highway Commission during the period of 1911-1925." Keeping the prohibitive price tag in mind, the club has now presented the Menomonie City Council with a proposal to save parts of the bridge and use them in Phelan and Lakeside parks. The group proposes salvaging the latticed railings; seven cross wind bracing members; east portal and four latticed posts.
15 Years
Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2005
More than 1,000 flags burned: For the veterans who could attend, Monday's flag-burning ceremony was likely a proud time.
More than 1,000 flags went up in flames in the annual ceremony, hosted by the VFW, and attended by members representing the VFW, American Legion, DAV and Menomonie Honor Guard.
There were many more flags this year than in the past.
Duane Bauer, Dunn County Veteran Service officer, says he believes more flags were disposed of because of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and Menomonie's Company A being sent overseas (and its approaching homecoming). That translates to more people flying their flags.
As more people fly their flags, more flags become worn and need to be replaced.
He said there seems to be a renewed sense of patriotism. Bauer said his office, which sells flags at cost, has gone through three or four times as many flags as usual in a year.
Flags of varying sizes, from the small grave flags to large flags by the city and schools, were disposed of.
Bauer said that burning the flag is the proper way to dispose of a used flag. The burning shows respect for the U.S. and the individuals who gave their lives in its honor.
10 Years
Sunday, Oct. 3, 2010
Tainter Lake residents got an unexpected delivery on Tuesday -- giving new meaning to an old phrase, “The iceman cometh.” At 1;05 p.m., while gathered around the kitchen table for lunch, they heard what they described as a loud “boom” that impacted their two-story log house and disturbed the serene setting. Upon investigation, Dave and Eda Samdahl, their granddaughter Taylor Samdahl and her friend, Ethan Coone, found that a large chunk of ice had fallen from the sky from an airplane and plummeted through the roof over their front porch -- leaving in its wake a mess of lumber, melting ice and a gaping hole about three feet in diameter.
The Samdahls called the Dunn County Sheriff’s Department. Dave said the Sheriff’s Department estimated that the plane was flying between 25,000 and 30,000 feet.
Dave said they were lucky that none of them were in the direct path of the falling ice. But he also said he was aware that this sort of thing can occur. “These things happen.” he said.
5 Years
Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2015
James Falkofske, the son of the late Noel Falkofske, has donated $1,000 and a pledge of at least 40 hours of labor to Noel’s Fund for the Menomonie Theater Guild. The fund is designated to help repair the second floor of the MTG Studio building in Menomonie where the props and furniture are stored.
Included in the collection are dozens of pieces of historic and antique furniture that Noel repaired and restored for use in MTG productions. Unfortunately, that section of the studio has never been properly renovated.
The building once served as an automotive repair shop, and the second floor was heavily damaged by fire prior to being purchased by the MTG. There are large holes in the ceiling and flooring, as well as gaps in the outside walls that allow entry to bats, squirrels, bugs and birds. The area is also unheated and uninsulated - leaving volunteers and items stored there subject to temperature extremes.
Noel Falkofske passed away on Sept. 5, 2015. He spent more than 50 years volunteering his time and talents to the Menomonie Theater Guild. In honor of his generosity to MTG, his family and friends have created Noel's Fund and hope to raise $50,000 in cash donations - plus another 1,000 hours in pledges of time to help clean and repair the facility. The cash funds will be used for materials and supplies to repair the ceiling, floor, lighting and electrical needs of the props storage section of the MTG building.
