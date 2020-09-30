From the Files: Week of Sept. 30

135 Years

Saturday, Oct. 3, 1885

Dr. Lyman ran into a water-work trench Wednesday evening, one horse going in bodily, as well and the wheels on one side of the buggy. The trench had to be filled to allow the horse to get out. Strange to say, no damage was done.

Some of our neighbors have tried the herd law to their hearts' discontent. They have been boasting all summer of the ease with which they could find their cattle at night, in the pasture instead of having to hunt for them. But now that the pastures are as bare as though they had been swept with a scythe, they sing another song. It has also been discovered that five cows on the commons will give as much milk as eight cows in the pasture. With thousands of acres of wild land, a herd law is an absurdity.

125 Years

Friday, Oct. 4, 1895

Fire caught in the kitchen of Adna Steven’s house on Eleventh Street Thursday evening. Mr. Stevens was awakened from a deep sleep by the mewing of a cat shut up in the house, and getting up he discovered and extinguished the fire. That feline will be accorded an honored place in the household hereafter.