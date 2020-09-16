From the files: When diphtheria plagued Dunn County

Ivy received the award for saving her mother's life. On Jan. 29, 2005, Ivy and her mother, Karen, were sledding down a hill together at the Hoffman Hills Recreation Area when they hit a tree. Ivy was able to roll from the sled and avoid injury, but her mother was critically injured. Ivy immediately went into emergency mode and had a friend go to the warden's house and call 911. During the wait, Ivy kept her mother calm and made sure she did not move. Ivy removed snow from her mother's face to prevent her from choking and make sure her mother could breathe. EMTs said that without Ivy keeping her mother calm and making sure she didn't move, her mother could have been paralyzed. Karen's injuries were centimeters from her spinal cord. Ivy's mother suffered life-threatening injuries and many internal injuries. She was resuscitated three times on the way to the hospital and remained in critical care for 10 days. Ivy continues her heroic action by helping in her mother's recovery.