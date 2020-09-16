From the files: When diphtheria plagued Dunn County

135 Years
Saturday, Sept. 19, 1885
New Haven: We learn that the diphtheria cases of last week are mending, but new ones have come down with the same dreaded disease. Miss Hetta Slye of Tiffany, who has been assisting with the sick, was taken home a day or two ago. Measures have been taken to stop the disease from spreading, but we fear it will be some time before it will be checked, when people persist in moving patients from one town to another.
Your correspondent took a trip to Barker last Monday. We found the corn and buckwheat crop much damaged by the late frosts. Farmers seem to be jogging along and preparing for the coming winter. On our way down we saw a fine pet bear, owned by a Mr. Clark who lives near E. Goff. Barker is building up like magic.
125 Years
Friday, Sept. 20, 1895
Vera Capel is getting into pretty fast company. She entered the special race with John R. Gentry, the fastest pacer in the world, and Joe Patchen, at the State Fair in Milwaukee Wednesday for a purse of $3,000. Gentry won in three straight heats, Vera Capel coming in second on the last heat.
A long-distance telephone line from Madison and La Crosse to Eau Claire, promised by the Wisconsin Telephone Company, will connect Menomonie with the State Capital and the southern portion of the state.
Wm. Sprague, manager of The K. S. & Co. Company’s Stanfold farm, near Rice Lake, attended the county fair with his family. He reports a big crop on the farm this year. Just think of 10,880 bushels of oats, machine measure, 42 pounds to the bushel, the product of 163 acres. The same land was sown to oats last year and the yield was only 1,658 bushels.
100 Years
Thursday, Sept. 16, 1920
W.H. Sanderson was attacked and nearly killed by a treacherous bull Monday night on his farm near Irvington. Mr. Sanderson at about 6 o’clock stepped from the barn into the barnyard and was drawing the door shut when the bull, a large Guernsey, attacked him.
The victim is unable to say just what happened, but it appears that the infuriated animal threw him into the air and when he came down, prostrate on the ground, started to gore him.
Just how long he remained in this precarious position is not known, but the bull left him of its own accord.
Then Mr. Sanderson managed to arise and stagger into the barn.
Mr. Sanderson in some manner managed to attract attention from the house, to which he was assisted.
It was stated last night by Dr. F.E. Butler, who was called, that he expected the patient to recover, although he is badly injured and has been suffering great pain. Three ribs are broken, the hands and face badly cut, the body bruised and the neck injured in such a manner that the patient cannot move his head.
That Mr. Sanderson under the circumstances was not killed is considered remarkable.
75 Years
Wednesday, Sept. 19, 1945
Over 40 vets at Stout this year: Between 40 and 50 ex-servicemen, veterans of World War II, are enrolled at the Stout Institute, according to C.A. Bowman, dean of the Industrial Arts department. This represents almost half the number of men in attendance at the college. Enrolled at Stout this year are 101 men and 236 women, for a total of 337, according to Registrar Gertrude M. O’Brien. She announces that the next registration at Stout will be on Nov. 12 for the second semester. Dean Bowman said he is receiving much correspondence from veterans, which is a good indication that the number of male students will grow as more men return from the wars. A survey made recently showed that returning servicemen have made enviable records in colleges and at Stout last year at the annual Recognition day program many honors were won by veterans.
50 Years
Wednesday, Sept. 16, 1970
Public Urged To Obtain Free Concert Tickets: The 100-member United States Air force Band and its vocal ensemble, The Singing Sergeants, will hold two free performances at the Stout State University fieldhouse on Monday, Sept. 28, according to Lynn Pritchard, chairman of the university’s performing arts council.
Originally organized in 1942, the band has taken on the role of “America’s International Musical Ambassadors.” Through their performances before 35 million persons in 50 different countries, they have presented a first-hand insight into American culture and have helped create a better understanding among the peoples of the world.
The Singing Sergeants, the official chorus of the United States Air Force, are one of the highlights of the band’s appearance. Originally formed from within the ranks of the Air Force Band, the chorus is now composed entirely of vocal majors representing colleges, universities and music conservatories throughout the United States. In conjunction with the appearance of the band and chorus, an exhibit of paintings from the official Air Force art collection will be shown in the lobby of the university fieldhouse.
25 Years
Wednesday, Sept. 20, 1995
Relief for bikers may be in sight: Bicycling on sidewalks in downtown Menomonie was an issue in 1895, according to the Sept. 6 issue of the Dunn County News.
It states: "The Council passed an ordinance last evening prohibiting the riding of bicycles on the sidewalks on Main Street, Wilson Avenue and Seventh Street; and on Broadway, 11th and 12th streets north of Balsam. It also prohibits riding on the sidewalks on any street in the city after dark without a head light."
The current ordinance outlawing bicycles, skateboards, in-line skates and play equipment on sidewalks is designed to promote safety, according to Marilyn Tye, Main Street director.
The downtown merchants want people riding bicycles to be able to get downtown safely, she said, and the bicycle lanes associated with the Second Street Corridor and the Crescent Street bike lane should solve many problems.
"It's a dangerous situation all the way around," Tye said, noting the heavy traffic on Main Street around 4 p.m., and the current restrictions on bicycles to the street.
“We’re asking that if they’ve got their bicycle downtown and they are on the sidewalk that they walk their bike,” Tye said.
"It's basically because of the walking traffic, and because the doors of the businesses are flush with the street and open out to the street," Mayor Chuck Stokke said.
"It was the feeling of the City Council that the place for the bicycles was on the street."
15 Years
Sunday, Sept. 18, 2005
Girl Scout Ivy Miemietz, age 12, of Elk Mound, recently received the Lifesaving Award Medal of Honor during a special award ceremony, held at Girl Scouts of Indian Waters Council, Eau Claire.
Ivy received the award for saving her mother's life. On Jan. 29, 2005, Ivy and her mother, Karen, were sledding down a hill together at the Hoffman Hills Recreation Area when they hit a tree. Ivy was able to roll from the sled and avoid injury, but her mother was critically injured. Ivy immediately went into emergency mode and had a friend go to the warden's house and call 911. During the wait, Ivy kept her mother calm and made sure she did not move. Ivy removed snow from her mother's face to prevent her from choking and make sure her mother could breathe. EMTs said that without Ivy keeping her mother calm and making sure she didn't move, her mother could have been paralyzed. Karen's injuries were centimeters from her spinal cord. Ivy's mother suffered life-threatening injuries and many internal injuries. She was resuscitated three times on the way to the hospital and remained in critical care for 10 days. Ivy continues her heroic action by helping in her mother's recovery.
10 Years
Sunday, Sept. 19, 2010
The annual meeting of the Dunn County Old Settlers will be held on Monday, Oct. 4, at New Hope Lutheran Church in Downsville.
The Dunn County Old Settlers is believed to be the oldest continuous organization in Dunn County, meeting annually since 1891. It is also one of the oldest Old Settlers groups still in existence in the United States, and is considered a tribute to the seniors of Dunn County for their support.
Meetings have been held in many different places, including the Mabel Tainter, area churches and parks. Attendance has ranged from as few as eight to more than 200. Last year, 88 people attended.
According to old newspaper articles, the bylaws of the organization stated that anyone older than 45 years of age who has lived in Dunn County for more than 25 years was eligible for membership. Today, anyone residing in Dunn County who is 55 years of age or older is invited and encouraged to attend. There is no formal membership, no formal membership roles and no dues. The Old Settlers meet only once each year.
Minutes and notes from early Old Settlers meetings reveal insight into the county's past. Rev. William Gallaway, the speaker at the 1914 Old Settlers meeting, gave a talk on phases of early social life in Menomonie. He remarked that there were some signs of good order and some evidences of a desire to live right. He described the villagers of Menomonie as people interested in the welfare of mankind and interested in one another. More recent programs have featured the history of the Carryville Ferry, the history of Evergreen Cemetery and the history of the one-room country schools in Dunn County.
5 Years
Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015
A memorial bench has been placed in Wilson Park to honor a Menomonie native who passed away this spring. Pfc. Tyler E. L. May, a soldier of the U.S. Army National Guard, passed away on March 28, 2015, at the age of 21. May was awaiting deployment at the time of his passing.
After May's passing, his mom, Jody Lamson, wanted a permanent memorial in honor of her son. She wanted the memorial to be placed in the community in which May had taken so much pride in.
Lamson envisioned a park bench that could be used by family, friends and the community.
Lamson presented her desire to Gary Barnett, the city of Menomonie Parks and Recreation Director. Barnett was more than willing to help.
After researching possible destinations, Barnett suggested Wilson Park as the place for the bench. Lamson agreed and chose a specific place based on her son's interests. May enjoyed music, especially Johnny Cash, and the water, so the bench is placed directly in front of the original Wilson Park Fountain, with a view of the Ludington Guard Band shell.
The family invites community members to visit and make great use of this memorial and Wilson Park.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!