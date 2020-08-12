From the Files

135 Years
Saturday, August 15, 1885
S.G. Dean’s team broke from its moorings and took a little whirl on its own hook. The vehicle was badly wrecked but the horses escaped without serious harm.
Mrs. Will. Drowley, while trying the roller skates at home one day last week, fell and broke her arm. Dr. Baker repaired the damage and the patient is doing well.
Geo. H. Seely removed a “salivary calculi” from the left cheek of a horse owned by C.S. Jobes. It was a smooth, elongated lump, hard as a stone and weighed about half a pound. The operation was successful and a credit to Mr. Seely’s veterinary skill.
Yep Chung has opened a laundry, corner of Wilson Av. and Broadway.
125 Years
Friday, August 16, 1895
Our Neighbors: Ashland Press — One James Moran, a Southerner, was given a thirty day’s sentence by Judge Foster yesterday morning, Moran was not satisfied, and proceeded to read the riot act to the court, whereupon he was given an additional thirty days. In the afternoon he refused to work on the chain gang, and was adorned with a ball and chain which he carried gracefully on his shoulder. This morning he attempted to slug the foreman of the chain gang with the iron ball and was put into the dungeon. Before his sixty days are up he will, no doubt, change his mind. He was convicted of flim-flaming a store keeper out of change while changing a bill. The dungeon generally brings the most obstinate prisoner to time. No air or light enters except through one small aperture, and the inmate is fed upon an exclusive bread and water diet.
100 Years
Thursday, August 12, 1920
Movies to be made in Menomonie. An experienced camera man and director with full studio equipment will be in the city Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. A local cast will be selected and a one reel comedy made. Some of the interior scenes will be made on the stage at the Orpheum in full view of the audience. Special lights are carried in order to do this. The cast selected will work in the entire picture. If you wish to appear send in your name and address. There may be a Charles Ray or Mary Pickford in our town. The pictures will be shown here a week later. Watch for the camera men on the streets.
Wheeler Boy Hurt While Horse Racing: Harold Salzman, while racing Sunday afternoon with a companion, was badly injured internally and the left leg cut and bruised. This happened when, in crossing the railroad track, his horse slipped and fell, hitting both rails and ties, and pinning the rider underneath him. The horse escaped with some bruises and cuts about the head. The young man was taken to Dr. Dreyer’s office and then to his home. He will have to remain in bed for some time.
75 Years
Wednesday, August 15, 1945
Local Theater Man is Honored by Paramount. W.S. Smith, Menomonie’s veteran theater man, recently attended the third-of-a-century party given by Paramount Pictures at the Radisson hotel, in Minneapolis. Only those who had used Paramount pictures for a third of a century were invited. In the favored few, there were 20 from this territory out of the 400 theaters who qualified. The first Paramount picture used by Smith Bros at the Grand Theater in 1912, was Sarah Bernhardt in “Queen Elizabeth.”
The Smith brothers started running motion pictures in Menomonie almost as far back as their more famous namesakes started in the cough drop business. Only John Piller, now a bond-selling champ, ran pictures in Menomonie before the Smith brothers — F.H. and W.S. — the later better known in trade circles as just plain Bill. The former passed away in 1939, but Bill has carried on the show business and poster advertising company at Menomonie as Smith Bros.
Smith Bros. now operates the Orpheum and Grand, Menomonie, and following booking of “Queen Elizabeth” has played every Paramount picture ever made.
50 Years
Wednesday, August 12, 1970
Russell Awarded Craftsman Degree: John M. Russell, proprietor of Russell Photography, 1101 Seventh St., city, last Wednesday was awarded the degree of Photographic Craftsman by the Professional Photographers of America, Inc. The degree, one of the highest honors given to professional photographers, was conferred in a special ceremony in Chicago at the PP of A’s 79th International Exposition of Professional Photography. The degree entitles the holder to add the initials “Cr. Photog.” after his name and to wear the blue ribbon and medallion symbolic of the award. To earn the degree, a member must earn merits by participating in a wide variety of professional activities related to the PP of A. The PP of A is the oldest and largest association of professional photographers in the world, with headquarters in Des Plaines, Ill. The organization provides educational services and establishes standards of professional performance for its more than 13,500 members and 150 local, state and regional affiliates.
25 Years
Sunday, August 13, 1995
Klatt saw county history unfold: Christine Granger Klatt was born the year her grandfather was supervising the masons laying the stone blocks of the Mabel Tainter Memorial, and she died this last Wednesday at the age of 106.
Klatt had been frail the last few years, and had been a resident of the Dunn County Health Care center since 1993. Her history was entwined with that of the county as a whole, and while she was born in Eau Claire and lived there until age 11, she went to school and lived the rest of her life at various locations around the county.
At her 105th birthday celebration last year, relatives and friends remembered her early years as a one-room school teacher in Wheeler in 1908. She taught country schools in Tree Park, Norton, and Fall City before her marriage, and then Daneville, Elk Creek and Irvington afterwards.
Like her grandfather, Scotch immigrant Thomas Kay Wilkie, Christine’s father was a stone mason. He worked in the Dunnville quarry, and later the quarry at Colfax. “She was a great fount of information about the early days of Menomonie,” said Dwight Agnew, retired UW-Stout professor who was scheduled to speak at her funeral. “It’s been an amazing life,” Agnew said, “the changes she saw were just amazing.”
15 Years
Wednesday, August 10, 2005
Venue, crowd showcase town: Menomonie did its part this weekend, providing just what the Stihl Timbersports series was looking for.
Thirty-two of the top athletes in the sport competed at Wakanda Park along. the shore of Lake Menomin.
Not only did athletes talk about the venue being perfect for such an event, but they also talked about the crowd. Three-time Stihl Timbersports champion David Bolstad of Taumarunui, New Zealand, said, “Look at the crowd here. People get a genuine kick out of it, that’s for certain.”
Roger Phelps, communications manager for Stihi and the sport organizer for the Stihl Timbersports Series, noted that the past two years, the qualifying event was held at the Northern Wisconsin Fairgrounds and organizers and athletes had a good experience.
When the Chippewa Valley Sports Commission invited promoters of the event back, Phelps said, “We had the opportunity to do it, but this year we wanted a different venue and they suggested Menomonie and Wakanda park. And look around, you can see it’s absolutely beautiful. The support that we have received from the city and the people here has been tremendous. Phelps said more than 1,200 people were in Menomonie on Saturday and a similar number attended Sunday.
Linda Mclntyre, executive director of the Greater Menomonie Area Chamber of Commerce, said having the event at Wakanda Park is terrific for the city. It’s great for Menomonie to have that exposure, and ESPN certainly doesn’t hurt,” she said. Besides the exposure, Menomonie receives by hosting the event, McIntyre said, the economic impact to the community was approximately $750,000.
10 Years
Wednesday, August 11, 2010
Historical Society earns state’s top award: The Dunn County Historical Society, based in Menomonie’s Wakanda Park, has earned the Wisconsin Historical Society’s highest award in the field of local history—the 2010 Reuben Gold Thwaites Trophy. The local historical society has served the cause of local history for 60 years while collecting, preserving and interpreting the county’s heritage.
“This is a tremendous honor for the Dunn County Historical Society and a mark of distinction for Dunn County” announced Executive Director Chuck Backus. “The Reuben Gold Thwaites Trophy is recognized nationwide as a benchmark of excellence for local history organizations. This award is a testimony to the vision and leadership of our board of directors, the tireless devotion of our volunteers, the philanthropic gifts of our community partners and the continued support of our membership.”
The Reuben Gold Thwaites Trophy has been awarded annually since 1958. Having been awarded the trophy previously (1970), the Dunn County Historical Society is one of only two historical organizations (Chippewa Valley Museum being the other) to receive the award twice.
Named for the Wisconsin Historical Society’s second director, the Reuben Gold Thwaites Trophy recognizes one local historical society each year that has demonstrated a commitment to excellence and a record of success in collecting and preserving local history.
5 Years
Sunday, August 16, 2015
Devil’s Punchbowl gets sprucing up: According to Bob Fitzwilliam, executive director of the Menomonie-based West Wisconsin Land Trust, the Devil’s Punchbowl on Paradise Valley Road is by far the most visited of the organization’s conserved lands.
The trust spent two years raising the necessary funds and were happy to receive widespread community support for replacement of the old staircase leading to the first view of the natural bowl.
“This was a true community effort,” Fitzwilliam said, noting that design services were contributed by Cedar Corporation, with financial support coming from land trust members as well as the Community Foundation of Dunn County, Menomonie Noon Rotary, Dairy State Bank/Talen Trust, WESTconsin Credit Union, Dunn Energy, Unitarian Society of Menomonie, and lead sponsor Fairmount Santrol.
“The trust hopes to continue to improve this beautiful and very popular destination for locals and visitors to the area.”
The present-day location of the park was historically known as Black’s Ravine, named for Samuel Black, a Civil War captain who owned the site in the 1800s. The property was eventually owned by the township, followed by the Stout Foundation, and then transferred to the land trust in 1998.
