From the Files

Our Neighbors: Ashland Press — One James Moran, a Southerner, was given a thirty day’s sentence by Judge Foster yesterday morning, Moran was not satisfied, and proceeded to read the riot act to the court, whereupon he was given an additional thirty days. In the afternoon he refused to work on the chain gang, and was adorned with a ball and chain which he carried gracefully on his shoulder. This morning he attempted to slug the foreman of the chain gang with the iron ball and was put into the dungeon. Before his sixty days are up he will, no doubt, change his mind. He was convicted of flim-flaming a store keeper out of change while changing a bill. The dungeon generally brings the most obstinate prisoner to time. No air or light enters except through one small aperture, and the inmate is fed upon an exclusive bread and water diet.