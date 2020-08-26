From the Files

135 Years
Saturday, Aug. 29, 1885
John H. Huleatt was gored by an unruly bull and received injuries from which he died. The animal had always been peaceable and the attack entirely unexpected. Judge Joel Foster of River Falls was gored in a similar manner about two weeks ago and died from the effects of wounds received. Daniel Mears was also severely hurt by a bull but will recover. All these animals were generally quiet and tractable, and the attacks found their victims unprepared and off their guard. The lesson these accidents seem to convey is that bulls, however peaceable they may seem to be, should be approached with great caution unless they are tethered so as to make attack impossible.
A few days ago a horse at River Falls was condemned to be shot for having the glanders, and a man employed and paid for killing and burying him. In a few days he was in the hands of Frank Foley, a horse dealer of Oak Grove, who traded the aforesaid horse to William Rittman of Prescott. The River Falls people finding out the facts came down and had the horse killed and buried again.
125 Years
Friday, Aug. 30, 1895
Wm. Becker and a party of young ladies, consisting of Mary Becker, Mabel Manley, Mamie Huber and Miss Frances Keller, were out riding Wednesday evening. In attempting to turn around in front of Thos. Manley's residence on the cemetery road, one of the buggy wheels struck an obstruction which frightened the team and they ran away. Mr. Becker, who was driving, was jerked out over the dashboard and falling between the wheels the buggy passed over him with the infliction of slight injuries. The horses started homeward, the night was dark, and the frightened ladies attempted to save themselves by jumping from the buggy. Misses Huber and Keller accomplished the feat without serious results, but Miss Becker sustained a broken ankle, while Miss Manley was caught on the step, between the wheels and box with her head resting on the rear axle, and in that position, clinging desperately to the arm-piece of one of the seats, she was borne to town by the flying team. Near Dr. Jackson's residence on Wilson avenue the horses collided with a telephone pole and were brought to a standstill. When released from her perilous position, Miss Manley was found to be unhurt except for slight bruises and the very natural shock to her nervous system. Her clothing, however, was torn to shreds. The horses suffered little injury but the harnesses and buggy were badly broken up. It was a frightful experience and all concerned are thankful the consequences are not more serious.
100 Years
Thursday, Aug. 26, 1920
Wheeler -- A serious accident befell Walter Jump of Little Valley last week. While attempting to start a gasoline engine used for power for a threshing machine, his face was in too close contact with the exhaust pipe, and gas explosion from it struck him across the right eye and cheek. These places were seriously burned, and Mr. Jump is not yet able to see out of his eye. He has been having medical treatment ever since Tuesday he went to Chippewa Falls seeing further aid.
The car owned by Carl Brudloe and driven by Mildred Mudge went over the embankment adjacent to the ball ground Saturday forenoon. Different accounts of the accident were rumored, the most persistent of which was, that Miss Mudge fainted after crossing the bridge and being alone the accident resulted. Although the car landed on its top and was badly damaged, Miss Mudge escaped with only a scratch.
75 Years
Wednesday, Aug. 29, 1945
Ass’t. Police Chief Leonard Oas will serve as acting chief of police of Menomonie from Sept. 1 on until a chief of police is elected by the Fire and Police commission. Beginning Sept. 1, there will be a vacancy in the office of chief of police because Chief Fred Einum has tendered his resignation to the commission. Chief Einum resigned so that he may devote his entire time to the operation of his 120-acre dairy farm four miles west of Menomonie. Chief Einum served 11 years and eight months on the police force before he was sheriff of Dunn County. Since rejoining the force as chief, he has served seven more months. Chief Einum said that he is losing the man who has been operating the farm, and that for some time he has been considering the plan to operate the farm himself. That he has now decided to do and this prompted him to tender his resignation to the Fire and Police Commission.
50 Years
Wednesday, Aug. 26, 1970
Although Caddie Woodlawn Park dedication ceremonies are now only a pleasant memory, the park itself is very much a part of the present. A guest book, recently placed in the house, in only two weeks has accumulated signatures from nearly 300 persons, representing visitors from not just Wisconsin and neighboring states, but also California, Massachusetts, Oregon, New York, Texas, Nebraska, Indiana, Kansas, Florida, Pennsylvania, Japan and Iceland.
Many of these visitors have commented on their pleasure at discovering a bit of history at the wayside. Others have been thrilled to find the spot where Caddie Woodlawn lived and played, for they have read of her adventures in books. At almost any time of the day cars and travelers can be found at the site, and it is believed that many who drive in to see the marker go on without entering the house and signing their names. For this reason, the register only reflects a partial list of the interested persons who have stopped to view Dunn County’s newest park.
25 Years
Wednesday, Aug. 30, 1995
On Sept. 3, at 10 a.m., at the Mabel Tainter Memorial, the Unitarian Society of Menomonie begins another season in its historical home. Previously the Society had rented space from the Quakers on 10th Street, Menomonie. Andrew and Bertha Tainter, responsible for the Mabel Tainter Memorial’s construction, were Unitarians. It was their intent that the memorial to their daughter function not only as a theater/performance space, and a community center, but also as a Unitarian Church. The first society in Menomonie was organized in 1888, and grew to more than 200 members. The group disbanded after the Great Depression. A commemorative plaque still graces the entryway of the building. The present society was founded in 1982, and consists of approximately 40 families. The Menomonie Society formally moved back to the Tainter in February 1995, but special celebrations of the move are slated for the fall, 1995.
15 Years
Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2005
The recently approved lake bank trail isn't new to Menomonie or Lake Menomin, but this project will continue to feature Menomonie's unique offerings. Visitors to the city regularly comment how beautiful the town is, especially with its unique setting around a large lake. One hundred years ago, the lakeside trail was created. The trail, which is relatively short compared to other walking paths, will be both a draw for good and bad. On the positive side, the trail is a revival of that original trail. It was recreated in 1976, but closed in 1998 because the necessary stairways had deteriorated.
The trail's proximity to the downtown, the Mabel Tainter Theater and Stout will make it a popular attraction. However, when the Menomonie City Council narrowly approved of the revitalizing project last week, there were some excellent points brought up. Once completed, the trail will not be able to be seen from Crescent Street, meaning vandalism and assaults could be frequent occurrences.
Some type of lighting along the trail and steps would be essential for the safety of people choosing to use the trail after dark. If the safety of people is not made a priority, this project could quite possibly be a waste of time and money. But as long as the trail is done right, it will be a popular attraction and another wonderful feature in a beautiful city.
10 Years
Sunday, Aug. 29, 2010
Colfax couple get national TV exposure-again: "Well, we got a surprise this morning!" said Steve Russell on Friday. "A friend called us up and said, 'Hey, I just saw you guys on Live with Regis and Kelly!'" The Colfax husband and wife comedy/juggling duo of Steve Russell and Kobi Shaw, known as In Capable Hands, had submitted a video a month or so ago to the popular daytime talk-show. Afterward they got a call from a staffer who asked them to sign a release form.
According to Russell, the staffer said she would get back to them about the air date. But, alas, that was not meant to be. "Today was the day!" said Russell. "We missed it."
But the public can still see the video by going to the website www.tinyurl.com."This is the same routine we presented on the Tonight Show with Jay Leno in 2006," said Russell.
Visitors to the website have been weighing in on the videos submitted to the Live with Regis and Kelly - Wild & Wacky Talent Contest, sponsored by Trident gum. Categories are due to change soon, and In Capable Hands' video was only up for votes until midnight on Friday. So with some desperation Russell issued his last minute plea on Friday; "If you click on 'Vote Now!' you can help us toward winning the grand prize of fame, fortune and a lifetime supply of gum!"
Shaw added, "We're not too proud to beg for votes!!"
5 Years
Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2015
One-hundred and six bicyclists from throughout the Upper Midwest descended on Menomonie and the hills of western Dunn County for a challenging and fun ride on Saturday, Aug. 22. The Sadistic Century offered participants three distances -- 30 miles, 64 miles and 100-mile routes. Riders enjoyed the beautiful vistas and scenic overlooks, characteristic of the area.
The cyclists came from five states, one of them traveling all the way from California. Many were riding for the challenge of the hilly elevation profile. Some cyclists were using the Sadistic as a training ride for the upcoming Ironman competition. Others were attempting their first century ride. Jessop Keene, a former UW- Stout track and cross country athlete, participated. The Ellsworth native recently set the one-day record for bicycling across Wisconsin in 12 hours and 10 minutes. On Aug. 1, Keene shattered the old record by four hours.
