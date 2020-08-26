From the Files

John H. Huleatt was gored by an unruly bull and received injuries from which he died. The animal had always been peaceable and the attack entirely unexpected. Judge Joel Foster of River Falls was gored in a similar manner about two weeks ago and died from the effects of wounds received. Daniel Mears was also severely hurt by a bull but will recover. All these animals were generally quiet and tractable, and the attacks found their victims unprepared and off their guard. The lesson these accidents seem to convey is that bulls, however peaceable they may seem to be, should be approached with great caution unless they are tethered so as to make attack impossible.

Wm. Becker and a party of young ladies, consisting of Mary Becker, Mabel Manley, Mamie Huber and Miss Frances Keller, were out riding Wednesday evening. In attempting to turn around in front of Thos. Manley's residence on the cemetery road, one of the buggy wheels struck an obstruction which frightened the team and they ran away. Mr. Becker, who was driving, was jerked out over the dashboard and falling between the wheels the buggy passed over him with the infliction of slight injuries. The horses started homeward, the night was dark, and the frightened ladies attempted to save themselves by jumping from the buggy. Misses Huber and Keller accomplished the feat without serious results, but Miss Becker sustained a broken ankle, while Miss Manley was caught on the step, between the wheels and box with her head resting on the rear axle, and in that position, clinging desperately to the arm-piece of one of the seats, she was borne to town by the flying team. Near Dr. Jackson's residence on Wilson avenue the horses collided with a telephone pole and were brought to a standstill. When released from her perilous position, Miss Manley was found to be unhurt except for slight bruises and the very natural shock to her nervous system. Her clothing, however, was torn to shreds. The horses suffered little injury but the harnesses and buggy were badly broken up. It was a frightful experience and all concerned are thankful the consequences are not more serious.