After the holiday break, the library has many programs planned for the coming winter months. Be sure to take advantage of these free programs.
Winter storytimes for the pre-kindergarten crowd started Jan. 8 at 10 a.m. and run through March 21. The monthly Saturday storytimes are Jan. 19, Feb. 16, and March 16 at 10 a.m. and are an opportunity for all parents to attend with their children.
Books and Beyond, the book club for boys and girls in kindergarten through 5th grade, began Monday, Jan. 7 at 4 p.m. and runs weekly through March 18.
One Thousand Books Before Kindergarten is a proven program for children birth to kindergarten that helps them become ready-to-read when they start school. You can sign up anytime at the library or register online at https://1kbooks.org.
Dr. Kevin Tharp, Associate Professor of Digital Marketing Technology at UW-Stout, will lead a discussion of the trends in virtual reality and related technologies on Jan. 12 at 11:30 a.m. One name will be drawn at the event. That lucky person will get to be immersed in a virtual reality experience.
For Menomonie Reads, our community read, we will be reading the classic coming of age novel, “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” by Stephen Chbosky. A number one New York Times bestseller for more than a year, an American Library Association Best Book for Young Adults (2000) and Best Book for Reluctant Readers (2000), and with millions of copies in print, this novel for teen readers or “wallflowers” of more advanced age will make you laugh, cry, and perhaps feel nostalgic for those moments when you, too, tiptoed onto the dance floor of life. Books will be available for check-out starting Jan. 14.
The winter film series started Jan. 8 at 7 p.m. with “Black Panther.” The series continues weekly on Tuesdays featuring current, critically-acclaimed films.
Paul Schwartz will present a program on European travel on Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. Paul has travelled extensively and will give us tips to help make our dream trip a reality. Plane tickets, websites, how to pack, housing, places to go, and getting around will all be covered.
On Feb. 2, Ted Rulseh will read from his new book “A Lakeside Companion.” You’ll discover the interconnected worlds of a lake: the water; the sand, gravel, rocks, and muck of the bottom; the surface of the lake; the air above; and the shoreline, a belt of land incredibly rich in flora and fauna. Explained, too, are the physical, biological, and chemical processes that determine how many and what kinds of fish live in the lake, which plants grow there, the color and clarity of the water, how ice forms in winter and melts in spring, and much more. Useful advice will help you look out for your lake and advocate for its protection. Ted Rulseh writes the newspaper column “The Lake Where You Live” and is active in lake advocacy organizations, including the Wisconsin Citizen Lake Monitoring Network. The editor and publisher of several books on the Great Lakes region, he is the author of “On the Pond: Lake Michigan Reflections.” He lives in the lake-rich region of northeastern Wisconsin. This event is co-sponsored by the library and the Tainter Menomin Lake Improvement Association.
The library will be closed on Feb. 4 to renovate and restore the main circulation desk to prepare for the installation of new self-service equipment that week.
The library’s current self-service units are 20 years old and soon will no longer be supported by the vendor so it is time for an upgrade. The library does an amazing 80 percent of its circulation on self-service units. You have probably used them yourself. They are an important part of our operation. The Friends of the Library are funding the purchase of the new self-service equipment and paying for the restoration of the circulation desk with funds they have raised through their book sales. Thank you Friends and everyone that shops their sales. We could not do it without you.
These are just a sample of the things happening at the library.
Stop in to learn more or check our web site for all upcoming events: https://menomonielibrary.org or follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/menomonielibrary/
