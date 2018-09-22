Fall brings more busy days for the library as our seasonal programming begins, the kids head back to school, and we open on Sundays from 1-5 p.m. after a summer break.
The Knowing News programming we have coming in October is the result of a grant from the Wisconsin Center for the Book and the Wisconsin Humanities Council. The goal is to make people aware of the importance of journalism to a thriving democracy and help us all be more informed consumers of the news. We are partnering with The Dunn County News and the UW-Stout Library to provide a series of programs.
The first part is a community read of the modern journalism classic The Elements of Journalism: What Newspeople Should Know and the Public Should Expect by Kovach and Rosenstiel. Roger Mudd of the Wall Street Journal calls it "one of the five best essential works about journalism ever written. It belongs on the shelf of every citizen.”
Copies of the The Elements of Journalism are now available for check-out at the library. Jan Larson, professor of journalism at UW-Eau Claire, will introduce the principles in the book here in the library. Professor Larson is coordinating the Beyond the Headlines project in Eau Claire which strives to connect journalists and the public to achieve better understanding. L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library is also coordinating a community read of the same book in Eau Claire. I encourage you to check out the Beyond the Headlines project at https://beyondtheheadlineswisconsin.org/eau-claire
Here are the details of what is happening in our local Knowing News project:
- Thursday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. at the Menomonie Public Library (600 Wolske Bay Road): An introduction to the purpose and principles of journalism presented by Jan Larson. (You can also listen to an interview with her on the library’s podcast page on Soundcloud https://soundcloud.com/menomonielibrary/)
- Thursday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. in the Stout Memorial Student Center's Ballroom A (302 10th Ave. East, Menomonie): With Kate Edenborg, UW-Stout professor of journalism, will facilitate a discussion of what it's like to work in today's newsroom featuring a panel of western Wisconsin journalists: Rich Kremer, Wisconsin Public Radio; Chris Ison, University of Minnesota School of Journalism and formerly Minneapolis Star Tribune; Keith Edwards, WQOW TV; Barbara Lyon, The Dunn County News; Pamela Powers, UW Stout Communications and formerly Eau Claire Leader-Telegram.
- On Thursday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. back at the Menomonie Public Library: A community discussion of the principles in The Elements of Journalism facilitated by Professor Larson.
Fall programs
Storytimes for kids birth and older have started. Called Learning Together, they happen Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. and Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. Children can attend Learning Together with a parent or caregiver.
On My Own storytimes for children 3-5 years old take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10:45 a.m. and Wednesdays at 10:15 a.m. Children can attend On My Own ... on their own.
A new How to Adult series starts with Bare Essential Cooking on Sept. 22 at 3 p.m. Learn how to cook easy recipes for dorm living, or creative meals on your own. The basics for young people 16-25. Snacks will be provided.
Annual book festival
The Chippewa Valley Book Festival returns Oct. 15-25 with 20 events across the Chippewa Valley in 10 days. The library is hosting Molly Patterson, author of Rebellion, on Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. Patterson will speak on the topic of point of view in novel writing.
According to Claire Vaye Watkins, author of Gold Fame Citrus, “Molly Patterson is a writer of the first order, and her debut novel is a revelatory, immersive miracle. Ambitious in scope and exacting in its language, Rebellion becomes a grand exploration of fate and circumstance.”
A sweeping debut that crosses continents and generations, Rebellion tells the story of Addie, Louisa, Hazel, and Juanlan, four women whose rebellions, big and small, are as unexpected as they are unforgettable. Patterson was born in St. Louis and lived in China for several years. Her work has appeared in several magazines, including The Atlantic Monthly and The Iowa Review. She was the 2012-2013 Writer-in-Residence at St. Albans School in Washington, D.C., and is the recipient of a Pushcart Prize.
