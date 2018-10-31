More than 75 people crowded the newly-named Sorensen Hall at the University of Wisconsin-Stout Monday morning. All had come to honor the university’s longest-serving leader, Chancellor Emeritus Charles W. Sorensen.
Sorensen passed away Feb. 23 in Florida, after leading UW-Stout for 26 years and retiring in 2014.
The university — with the unanimous approval of the Board of Regents — renamed Millennium Hall to Sorensen Hall in August.
At the Monday ceremony, Sorensen’s wife, family, colleagues and friends remembered the late chancellor’s passion and drive.
“The world to Chuck was full of possibilities,” said Sorensen’s wife Toni Poll-Sorensen. “I simply cannot put into words how meaningful Sorenson Hall is to each one of us. UW-Stout was his life’s work.”
Sorensen’s background — and the school's unique identity he helped establish — is an inspiration, said UW-Stout Chancellor Bob Meyer.
Sorensen did not come from a privileged background; “an education helped him radically to improve his own situation,” Meyer said.
Sorensen left a unique mark on the university. He helped institute a laptop-lease program for all UW-Stout students. In 2001, the college won the national Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award. In 2007, it was designated Wisconsin’s Polytechnic University.
“Sorensen’s leadership is why UW-Stout has half of the 50 undergraduate majors we currently have,” Meyer said.
Sorensen’s drive to measure the university’s progress was high on the minds of several speakers.
“If you can’t measure it, you can’t improve it,” said U.S. Rep. Ron Kind. “He believed that.”
But Sorensen didn’t only extend that passion to the student body, one of his employees said.
“Chancellor Sorenson appreciated his staff, and often came out of his office just to say, ‘I have the best staff,’” said Julie Zack, Chancellor’s Office administrative assistant. “It was things like that, along with his joy for life, that I will never forget.”
After Sorensen interviewed for the chancellor position in Menomonie in 1988, he was “effusive,” Poll-Sorensen remembered. “’I really want this job,’ he said. ‘This university is full of possibility.’”
The 35,000-square-foot Sorensen Hall sits at 121 10th Ave. E., Menomonie, was built during Sorensen’s tenure and was dedicated in 2001.
It replaced the outdated Communications Center and houses the Learning and Information Technology Department, the Nakatani Teaching and Learning Center, the ASK5000 Help Desk and the Admissions Office.
A sign proclaiming the building "Sorensen Hall" already sits high on the building.
Sorensen’s last day on the campus he helped shape was a happy one, said Philip Lyons, Vice Chancellor for Administrative and Student Life Services. It was Aug. 13, 2014.
“As he exited the administration building, the Bowman Hall bells began to chime. That was arranged in his honor, but I believe it was a surprise to him,” Lyons said. “As bells continue to chime, the chancellor walked into Clock Tower Plaza. People were congratulating him and offering their gratitude for the fantastic journey he had taken us upon. The expression on his face told the story. There was no sorrow. There was an expression of youthful joy.”
The UW-Stout News Bureau contributed to this report.
