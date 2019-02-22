A lineup of local musicians is set to entertain at Stepping Stones’ Empty Bowls fundraiser on Saturday, March 2 at Menomonie High School, 1715 Fifth St.
In addition to homemade soup in delightful handmade bowls, guests can look forward to the sight and sounds of the following artists:
11 a.m.: Young & Baroque, a classical music quartet that features Isaiah May, Ingmar Amberson, Molly Sutliff and Rin Kilde
11:30 a.m.: Dudley Markham, acoustic folk
Noon: Sifia Jevne, Jayson Collins and Mark Pruett, vocal, sax and piano
12:30 p.m.: Jim Miller, acoustic folk
1 p.m.: Hannah Lee, singer/songwriter
1:30 p.m.: Ellen Ochs, singer/songwriter
Listen while dining, browsing a silent auction featured hundreds of items – including handmade quilts – and enjoying family-friendly activities.
For details and ticket information, visit www.steppingstonesdc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.