Young & Baroque

Young & Baroque kicks off the musical line-up at Empty Bowls on March 2.

 BARBARA LYON, Stepping Stones of Dunn County

A lineup of local musicians is set to entertain at Stepping Stones’ Empty Bowls fundraiser on Saturday, March 2 at Menomonie High School, 1715 Fifth St.

In addition to homemade soup in delightful handmade bowls, guests can look forward to the sight and sounds of the following artists:

11 a.m.: Young & Baroque, a classical music quartet that features Isaiah May, Ingmar Amberson, Molly Sutliff and Rin Kilde

11:30 a.m.: Dudley Markham, acoustic folk

Noon: Sifia Jevne, Jayson Collins and Mark Pruett, vocal, sax and piano

12:30 p.m.: Jim Miller, acoustic folk

1 p.m.: Hannah Lee, singer/songwriter

1:30 p.m.: Ellen Ochs, singer/songwriter

Listen while dining, browsing a silent auction featured hundreds of items – including handmade quilts – and enjoying family-friendly activities.

For details and ticket information, visit www.steppingstonesdc.com.

