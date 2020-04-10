Funeral homes adapt to gathering restrictions, which go at odds with industry's function

For now funeral homes have been able to keep up with the needs of families who have lost loved ones. The longer the pandemic limits gatherings and the more funerals are delayed, the bigger problem funeral homes could face when public services are again allowed. Looking down the road, Olson said, the industry could be facing a difficult challenge in handling all the funeral requests.

“Depending on how long this quarantine lasts, there may be quite a number of funerals, not just for us but for all funeral homes that have been holding, delaying services,” Olson said. “At some point when we are able to open back up (to public services), that is going to be a challenge for funeral homes to handle that volume of calls.”

Funeral homes will continue to put families and their communities first, Olson said. Currently, that means the safety of everyone involved, which makes their goal of supporting grieving families more difficult. In an industry that bring people together,

“We as any other business we are concerned for our community, our families in moving forward and trying to do what’s best for them,” Olson said, “and unfortunately right now it’s hard to serve these families and do what is needed right now for them, for their grief and their emotional support. Having to do things remotely, limiting physical contact, social distancing all go at odds with what we typically want to do when someone dies.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.