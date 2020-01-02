Westcoast-based artist, Jenene Nagy will exhibit her prints and drawings in both spaces of the Furlong Gallery at UW-Stout later this month.
The exhibit will open Jan. 29 and run until Feb. 22. A reception is being held Jan. 29 from 5-7 p.m. at the Furlong Gallery. Refreshments will be served at the reception.
Nagy’s work explores her interest in the transformative potential of repetition.
The gallery is opened Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Fridays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Saturdays noon-4 p.m..
