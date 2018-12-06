For 26 years, Slumberland Furniture’s Homes For the Holidays program has donated new mattress sets to charity partners for children who are sleeping on the floor and in need of beds.
On Dec. 8, the Menomonie Slumberland will be working with Menomonie Head Start to provide 14 new mattresses, box springs and bed frames to families in need.
The company has given away over 35,000 beds to local charities to distribute since 1991.
“Knowing that there are still an incredible number of children without a bed means we have a lot of work left to do, work that we will do with a grateful heart,” said Slumberland CEO Ken Larson.
Homes For the Holidays started with Slumberland employees “adopting” families in need and individually delivering the bed sets themselves. Eventually the program became too large to continue in that fashion, so charity partners were established to identify the families in need and deliver the donations.
