Gallagher: Despite no active cases in county, health department limitations curb gathering recommendations

Some surrounding counties are seeing upticks in COVID-19 cases while Dunn County has gone nearly two weeks without a new positive test being confirmed.

Recent guidelines for the county call for gatherings to be limited to fewer than 25 indoors or 50 outdoors. Nearby counties have orders or recommendations that feature greater numbers allowed for gathering, but Dunn County Health Department director KT Gallagher said other factors contribute to her guidance besides numbers of active cases.

With no active cases after all 29 individuals who have tested positive from the virus have been deemed recovered, the health department still has to take into account the abilities of its staff. Gallagher said the health department staff is about five times smaller than a county such as Eau Claire. Eau Claire County has an order in place to limit gatherings to fewer than 50 indoors and 100 outdoors.

"For me to do contact tracing, and our department to do contact tracing, we have different limitations on how quickly we can do that so we can prevent secondary spread," Gallagher said.

She noted the recent updated health alert released on Monday is based on public health best practice, and that it is a recommendation, not an order.