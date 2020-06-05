Gallagher: Stay course on COVID-19

“While cases have doubled in some adjacent counties since the Wisconsin safer-at-home order was discontinued, Dunn County cases have stayed flat,” Gallagher said. “Our local health systems all agree that we need to stay the course and keep doing the things that have kept our community and neighbors safe and healthy."

Marshfield Clinic Health System: “Dunn County has been fortunate to have limited COVID-19 positive cases, to this point,” explains Jennifer Strong, family medicine physician at Marshfield Clinic-Menomonie Center, and medical advisor for the Dunn County Health Department. “We know what works and we’ve followed the guidelines of social distancing, wearing facemasks and frequent handwashing, and our community has benefited. It’s important that we continue to make responsible choices that not only protect us, but help keep our friends and neighbors safe who are at higher risk of COVID-19. We are learning more and more every day about this virus, and we are far from being clear of danger. For the health and safety of everyone in our community, please continue to follow the guidance of our public health officials.”