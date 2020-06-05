Gallagher: Stay course on COVID-19

Dunn County Public Health Director KT Gallagher is urging people to remain vigilant in preventing ther spread of COVID-19.
The Dunn County Health Department has reported 25 positive tests for COVID-19 as of Tuesday.
All but one of those people have been released from isolation. The newest case is isolating at home.
“While cases have doubled in some adjacent counties since the Wisconsin safer-at-home order was discontinued, Dunn County cases have stayed flat,” Gallagher said. “Our local health systems all agree that we need to stay the course and keep doing the things that have kept our community and neighbors safe and healthy."
She provided this rundown from area health officials:
Marshfield Clinic Health System: “Dunn County has been fortunate to have limited COVID-19 positive cases, to this point,” explains Jennifer Strong, family medicine physician at Marshfield Clinic-Menomonie Center, and medical advisor for the Dunn County Health Department. “We know what works and we’ve followed the guidelines of social distancing, wearing facemasks and frequent handwashing, and our community has benefited. It’s important that we continue to make responsible choices that not only protect us, but help keep our friends and neighbors safe who are at higher risk of COVID-19. We are learning more and more every day about this virus, and we are far from being clear of danger. For the health and safety of everyone in our community, please continue to follow the guidance of our public health officials.”
Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar: “Safety precautions have helped keep rates of infection low in our area. Less than 1% of hospitalizations at Mayo Clinic Health System are COVID-19 related,” says Paul Horvath, M.D., site chair, Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie. “We urge everyone to continue practices such as social distancing, washing your hands frequently, avoiding touching your face, wearing a mask in public and staying at home when sick to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.”
Prevea Health: “It is important moving forward to maintain the vigilance that has helped to keep our communities as healthy as can be during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Ken Johnson, vice president and chief medical officer, Prevea Health. “We are not out of the woods of this pandemic; each of us plays a critical role in protecting the health and safety of all those who call Dunn County home.”
"The Dunn County Health Department recognizes that these efforts are wearing on our community,” Gallagher said. “We should all be proud of our efforts to keep our neighbors safe and healthy so far. What we are doing is working. We need to stay the course. “
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!