Mainor Antillon Galdamez, M.D., recently joined the Gastroenterology Department at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Dr. Antillon Galdamez completed medical school at Universidad de San Carlos de Guatemala in Guatemala City. Prior to joining Mayo Clinic Health System, Dr. Antillon Galdamez worked as chairman of Gastroenterology/Hepatology at Spectrum Health and clinical professor of medicine at Michigan State University in Grand Rapids.
Dr. Antillon Galdamez is board-certified in gastroenterology and internal medicine by the American Board of Gastroenterology. He is a member of the American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy and the chair of the American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy—Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection special interest group.
As an advanced gastroenterologist, he specializes in performing minimally invasive endoscopic procedures to detect and treat different conditions of the gastrointestinal tract that previously were treated surgically.
To schedule an appointment, call 715-838-6020.
