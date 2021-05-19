George Floyd-inspired While Black Project hopes to shed light on microaggressions

A complex range of emotions coursed through Herschel McPherson when he heard the news and saw the video of George Floyd’s death at the knee of a Minneapolis police officer in May 2020.

Shock was not among them. “It was shocking to people — but not to people like me,” McPherson said.

As a Black man in the Twin Cities, he lives daily on that uneasy edge of suspicion. Police officers who have stopped him time after time while out for a run, for no apparent reason other than being Black in the North Loop neighborhood where he used to live. Tenants in his apartment building asking him if he lived there when he entered, despite his key in hand.

Life in America while Black, or Latinx, Asian, African-American or Indian is vastly different than while white.

McPherson’s emotions boiled into resolve as he watched the Floyd news. “I was thinking I haven’t done enough,” he said. “It was a tipping point.”

That night he began to write and created the While Black Project, a plan to collect stories that help illuminate the challenges Black Americans face in daily life.