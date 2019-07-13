Scott Giltner is the new chief lending officer for WESTconsin Credit Union, working from the Menomonie administrative center.
Giltner’s key responsibilities include oversight of the company’s entire loan portfolio, as well as WESTconsin Realty and WESTconsin Title Services.
He has been hired to replace Mark Willer, previous CLO, who is retiring in September after serving in this role since 2014.
Before recently joining WESTconsin, Giltner lived in Oshkosh for the past 27 years, working in lending management with community financial institutions in the Fox Cities area. “During my career in financial services, I have enjoyed working closely with members of my community to enhance their financial success,” Giltner said. “I have played an active role in the communities I have served in the past and appreciate WESTconsin’s philosophy that we are here to serve the financial needs of our members and our communities.”
His educational background includes a bachelor of science degree in business administration from University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. Giltner has served as an instructor and board member for a statewide mortgage lending school, served as a leader in several community organizations in Oshkosh, and is also a strong supporter of youth sports with over 20 years as a coach and leader in a variety of organizations in the Oshkosh area.
Giltner and his wife, Joan, recently moved to Menomonie, and look forward to becoming part of the community.
They have three adult sons, two who live in Minneapolis and one in Phoenix. His hobbies include traveling with his family, running, golfing, bike riding, all Wisconsin sports teams and a love for live music. Giltner can be reached at (715) 235-3403 ext. 7732 or sgiltner@westconsincu.org.
WESTconsin Credit Union has been serving members since 1939.
