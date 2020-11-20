Girl Scouts offer free memberships in address of pandemic challenges

Girls and families are facing new challenges and hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Isolation, upended routines, learning loss and economic hardships are all adding to the everyday burden families are facing. Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes recognizes those challenges and knows the role Girl Scouts plays in supporting families. They have just launched their "For Every Girl" initiative, offering free memberships to all new members.

“Girl Scouts continues to provide a shelter from the storm – a place where girls can find connection, belonging, learning opportunities and unique experiences with their peers,” says Rebecca Sgarlotti, Membership Engagement Director. “Meeting the moment in creative and innovative ways, we’ve been able to transform our program to ensure girls can still access Girl Scouts virtually. Removing the financial barrier to giving us a try in these challenging times is the right thing to do,” she continues.