Girl Scouts offer free memberships in address of pandemic challenges

Girls and families are facing new challenges and hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Isolation, upended routines, learning loss and economic hardships are all adding to the everyday burden families are facing. Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes recognizes those challenges and knows the role Girl Scouts plays in supporting families. They have just launched their "For Every Girl" initiative, offering free memberships to all new members.
“Girl Scouts continues to provide a shelter from the storm – a place where girls can find connection, belonging, learning opportunities and unique experiences with their peers,” says Rebecca Sgarlotti, Membership Engagement Director. “Meeting the moment in creative and innovative ways, we’ve been able to transform our program to ensure girls can still access Girl Scouts virtually. Removing the financial barrier to giving us a try in these challenging times is the right thing to do,” she continues.
Girl Scouts continues to focus on helping girls reach their full potential through the organization’s four core pillars - STEM, Outdoors, Life Skills and Entrepreneurship. In addition, current programming emphasizes three areas that are critical to girls’ success right now: supporting girls’ mental health, mitigating learning loss and helping girls reflect the values of justice and fairness. For new girls interested in taking advantage of this opportunity, visit gsnwgl.org/join to sign up today. This free membership initiative for new girls is available now through March 31, 2021.
By partnering with Girl Scouts, you can help ensure that Girl Scouts in our community experience everything the Girl Scout program offers. To learn more or to donate today, visit gsnwgl.org/give.
