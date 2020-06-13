Giving back to Stout after long journey

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Determined to fill a gap in his life, Dave Lytle returned to University of Wisconsin-Stout to finish a bachelor’s degree he had started nearly 35 years earlier.

When he earned his online management diploma at age 56 in 2014 and crossed the commencement stage with his family cheering him on, it was a proud moment.

Lytle is doing his part to help other adult learners feel the same satisfaction by creating the new FR Manson Dream Scholarship. It will provide $1,000 each year to a management student through Stout University Foundation.

“I see the scholarship as a form of positive reinforcement — hey, you’re doing the right thing and it will pay off down the line,” Lytle said. “When I came back to school, one of the things that helped me along the way was positive reinforcement. It just means so much to a student.”

Lytle works full time as a digital print operator at American Family Insurance headquarters in Madison. He is married and has two sons. Many of the adult learners in the online management program have to make a special effort, like he did, to get a degree. The Finish My Degree program makes it possible.

“It took me four years to finish up my 41 credits. It’s hard to juggle everything,” Lytle said.