A Glenwood City man has been charged in Dunn County Court with driving a moped in Menomonie while drunk.
Nathan S. Voeltz, 45, was charged with OWI-fifth offense, possession of THC-second or further offense, possessing drug paraphernalia and operating with a revoked license.
On May 18 two Menomonie police officers responded to a report of an intoxicated man with a head injury on the Stokke Trail in Menomonie.
Voeltz smelled of marijuana and an intoxicant when the officers arrived and was still straddling a red Honda Spree moped after it had tipped over on the east side of the trail, according to the complaint.
There was a can of beer in a storage compartment of Voeltz’s moped, according to the complaint.
A man and a woman said they were biking on the trail, found Voeltz after the crash and called 911.
Voeltz tried to walk away when law enforcement told him to stop and put his hands behind his back; he resisted an officer’s attempt to handcuff him.
Officers also found a glass pipe, grinder and a bag of about two grams of marijuana on Voeltz, according to the complaint.
Voeltz’s four OWI convictions are from 2005, 2012 and 2013 in Dunn County, according to court records.
Voeltz’s license had been revoked after he was convicted of an OWI in November 2013, according to the complaint.
Voeltz’s initial appearance is June 18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.