A Glenwood City woman has been charged in Dunn County Court with embezzling at least $4,000 from a local labor union.
Linda M. Woodford, 41, was charged Wednesday with felony theft in a business setting-party to a crime.
A U.S. Department of Labor investigator reported that Woodford was employed at the Local 727 American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees union between December 2015 and July 2017.
The investigator said Woodford embezzled at least $4,065.37 by issuing 20 union checks to herself, six union checks to other people for personal expenses and one unauthorized withdrawal of cash, according to a criminal complaint.
In October 2018, Woodford admitted she wrote 19 checks to herself for non-union expenses, and the union did not authorize any of the checks.
Woodford said she “needed the money,” and that she used the union’s checking account as her personal account “a couple of times” while she was president, calling the decision “stupid,” according to the complaint.
Woodford also issued a 20th check to herself for her annual salary, increasing the agreed-upon salary by around $100, according to the complaint.
Between April and July 2017, Woodford wrote six checks from the union’s checking account to third parties to pay for her personal expenses, totaling $1,705.37, according to the complaint.
Woodford said she also withdrew $80 in cash from the checking account in August 2017 to help pay for an out-of-state trip, according to the complaint.
Woodford’s initial appearance is scheduled for July 9.
