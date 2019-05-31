Goin’ Coastal, the radio show that’s not on the radio, is venturing afield for the first time before returning to its home base.
The variety show, featuring skits, music, interviews, live sound effects and fun is traveling to the Mabel Tainter Theater in Menomonie, 205 Main St. E, for a 7:30 p.m. show on Saturday, June 1.
Goin' Coastal will follow up with a show at WideSpot Performing Arts in Stockholm, N2030 Spring St., at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 2.
The show will feature guest musicians Honky Tonk Jump as well as author Gary Porter from Hudson.
The Goin’ Coastal players will provide a slice of insight into the doings of a mythical small town on the west coast of Wisconsin, and house musicians Morgana Hasel, Rich Casey and Katie Johnson will round out the show.
This show will be the second to last event of the Mabel Tainter's ninth season presenting music, theater, spoken word performances and more.
The theater's tenth season will start in September, with the schedule to be posted at our website within the next couple of weeks.
Tickets for their show are available by visiting www.mabeltainter.org or by calling 715-235-0001.
WideSpot is located on the second floor of the old opera house in Stockholm, Wisconsin, just above the pie shop, located at the corner of State Highway 35 and County Road J. The venue is not wheelchair accessible. There is a bar with craft beer and wine, as well as Maiden Rock cider, along with soda and water.
Advance tickets are strongly recommended. Tickets for this show are $15 in advance, and $17 the day of show, are available through the web site at www.widespot.org, or by calling 715-307-8941.
The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with showtime at 7 p.m.
