Going greener: Stout grounds department using hot water, nontoxic foam to control weeds

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

University of Wisconsin-Stout Grounds Department is keeping the campus looking beautiful while using a nontoxic method to kill weeds thanks, in part, to the Stout Student Association Sustainability Council helping to fund a Foamstream L12 machine.

The alternative to herbicide uses 200-degree water and a biodegradable foaming agent comprised of a blend of coconut and palm kernel oils certified through the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil, rapeseed oil, glucose, polysaccharides derived from the natural fermentation of glucose and glutamic acid derived from sugar beets.

“The water temperature is hot enough to kill weeds,” said Mike Smith, of Menomonie, UW-Stout’s grounds supervisor. “The foam holds the heat in long enough to penetrate the soil to kill the crown of the plant. The water temperature will also kill weed seeds sitting on the soil surface. No synthetic chemicals are being applied.”

Smith first saw the unit at the Green Industry Expo last year. The machine cost about $26,000. The Stout Student Association Sustainability Council used segregated green fees to pay half the cost of a machine that is expected to last about 20 years. Students pay a Green Fee to promote and improve sustainability practices at UW-Stout