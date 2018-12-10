The 16th annual Wisconsin Governor’s Business Plan Contest is accepting entries online for the 2019 competition until 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, according to the Wisconsin Technology Council.
The contest encourages Wisconsin entrepreneurs in the startup stage of tech-based businesses.
In 2018, finalists shared in more than $150,000 in cash and in-kind prizes.
For their initial entries, contestants must submit a 250-word idea abstract online at govsbizplancontest.com.
Contestants who advance to further rounds will expand their plan in stages. More than 100 judges will score the entries and provide feedback.
To get started, contestants must create an account at govsbizplancontest.com. All entries are submitted through that website. Contestants use their account to gain access to mentors throughout the process, as well as review the judges’ comments and feedback.
Wisconsin residents 18 years old and older are eligible, as are teams from Wisconsin-based businesses and organizations.
In later phases of the contest, judges will review full business plans and hear oral presentations.
For more information and to enter, visit govsbizplancontest.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.