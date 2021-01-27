Governor Tony Evers, UW-System President Tommy Thompson visit Prevea Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

GREEN BAY – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and UW-System President Tommy Thompson were among state and local dignitaries to visit the Prevea Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay today on its first day of operations.

Located inside the Kress Events Center, the Prevea Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is the first of its kind in Northeast Wisconsin and one of the largest in the state with the capacity to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to more than 10,500 people each week as doses become available and additional phases of vaccine eligibility are announced by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).

“It was 25 years ago this month, that the founding physicians of what they would call ‘Prevea Health,’ came together and made a commitment to care for the health of our communities,” said Dr. Ashok Rai, President and CEO, Prevea Health in his remarks to state and local dignitaries today. “After seeing so much pain and suffering these past ten months of the pandemic, our dedication has never been more galvanized. We have all experienced loss over this time, and now it is time to turn that loss into focus.”