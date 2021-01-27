Governor Tony Evers, UW-System President Tommy Thompson visit Prevea Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

GREEN BAY – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and UW-System President Tommy Thompson were among state and local dignitaries to visit the Prevea Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay today on its first day of operations.
Located inside the Kress Events Center, the Prevea Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is the first of its kind in Northeast Wisconsin and one of the largest in the state with the capacity to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to more than 10,500 people each week as doses become available and additional phases of vaccine eligibility are announced by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
“It was 25 years ago this month, that the founding physicians of what they would call ‘Prevea Health,’ came together and made a commitment to care for the health of our communities,” said Dr. Ashok Rai, President and CEO, Prevea Health in his remarks to state and local dignitaries today. “After seeing so much pain and suffering these past ten months of the pandemic, our dedication has never been more galvanized. We have all experienced loss over this time, and now it is time to turn that loss into focus.”
The Prevea Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic officially opened today to vaccinate area police and fire personnel, and additional community members who qualify under the DHS Phase 1a vaccination prioritization guidelines. It will also serve all other community members who become eligible for the vaccine in the DHS phases to come.
“After we ramp up and are operating at full capacity at UW-Green Bay, and pending on vaccine delivery from the government, we will be administering 10,560 COVID-19 vaccination doses a week,” said Dr. Rai.
“This is remarkable, but it doesn’t end there. We will continue to scale up with additional vaccination clinics with a goal of administering 20,000 vaccines a week to the public throughout the state. We will continue to scale up as vaccine supply becomes available, and everyone in our community who wants a vaccine, gets a vaccine.”
Appointments will be required for all Prevea Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic locations, and Prevea encourages patients and members of the public to create a MyPrevea account at myprevea.com as this is where vaccine scheduling will be available. You do not have to be a Prevea patient to sign up for a MyPrevea account. You can also visit www.prevea.com/vaccine or call 1-833-344-4373 for more information.