Grant to aid at-risk CVTC students

Students at Chippewa Valley Technical College in demographic groups at higher risk for not completing their college education will receive an extra level of services and help from peers thanks to a $1.31 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education.

The TRIO SSS Grant (named as one of three core federal grant programs) will enhance support services for students from low-income households, are first-generation college students from their families or have a disability.

Research has shown that people from those groups are of higher risk of dropping out, according to Margo Keys, CVTC vice president of student services.

“We know that low-income and first-generation students don’t always know how to navigate college,” Keys said. “This grant brings them together rather than leaving them to figure out things on their own.”

The grant will serve 140 students over five years. CVTC staff will select the participants based on the criteria, Keys said.

Students will receive services like one-on-one advising, career services and regular “lunch and learn” sessions.