A $25,000 donation from the Gene Haas Foundation will make scholarships available for Machine Tooling Technics students at Chippewa Valley Technical College.
Gene Haas is the owner of Haas Automation, Inc., which manufactures the computer numerical control machines used in the CVTC Machine Tool lab and in machine shops throughout the area.
Dave Thompson, CVTC Machine Tooling Technics program director, said full-time students are eligible for the scholarships after their first or second semesters. “We have two criteria for the scholarships. It’s based off attendance and grade point average,” he said. “Students can be awarded up to $1,000.”
Students apply for the scholarships through the CVTC Foundation.
“The shortage of machinists is nationwide, and we’re looking to encourage more people to enroll in training programs," said Hope Riska, the education and events administrator for Productivity, Inc.
Representatives of Productivity, Inc., the distributor of Haas equipment in this area, presented a check for the donation to the CVTC Foundation, Inc. on Wednesday, Oct. 24 during the Fall Career Fair.
